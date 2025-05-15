National Basketball Association Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2024-25 NBA MVP Award Updated May. 21, 2025 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the third player in franchise history to win NBA MVP honors, as the guard was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander edged out Denver Nuggets superstar center and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić for the award. Last year, Jokić won the 2023-24 NBA MVP Award, with Gilgeous-Alexander the runner-up.

Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) are the other two players to win MVP honors with the Thunder.

In the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an NBA-high 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field, 37.5% on 3-point shots and 89.8% from the free throw line. The Thunder had the best record in the NBA, going 68-14.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 46.7/27.4/84.5 this postseason. The Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and then beat the Nuggets in seven games to advance to the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night, with Gilgeous-Alexander posting 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilgeous-Alexander, a two-time All-NBA honoree, is in his sixth season with the Thunder. Oklahoma City acquired him from the L.A. Clippers in 2019 as part of a trade return for Paul George, a six-time All-NBA honoree. The Clippers selected Gilgeous-Alexander with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

Gilgeous-Alexander is sixth in Thunder history with 10,405 career points and 10th with 2,092 career assists.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

share