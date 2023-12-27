National Basketball Association
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon out indefinitely due to dog bite
Updated Dec. 27, 2023 2:11 p.m. ET

Aaron Gordon is set to miss some time after suffering a bizarre injury.

The Nuggets' standout forward had multiple lacerations on his face and hand from a dog bite on Christmas Day. Gordon needed 21 stitches on his face and shooting hand to help repair the wounds, which will take some time to heal, The Athletic reported

"Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "Additional updates will be provided as necessary."

A timetable for Gordon's return has yet to be determined. It's also unknown if it was Gordon's dog that bit him or not.

Gordon, 28, played a pivotal role in the Nuggets' run to a title last season, scoring 13.3 points and grabbing six rebounds per game in the postseason. He stepped up his play in the NBA Finals, scoring 14 points per game on 60.4% shooting from the field and grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game to help the Nuggets beat the Heat in five games. 

Gordon's putting up similar numbers so far this season. He's scoring 13.6 points per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 25% from distance. He's started in all 28 games he played in this season. 

National Basketball Association
Denver Nuggets
Aaron Gordon
