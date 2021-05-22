National Basketball Association Nick Wright gives his NBA playoff picks, with Lakers and Sixers in the Finals 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You know Nick Wright wasn't going to let the postseason go by without trying his hand at predicting the future.

Let's dive into Nick's picks and see what the "First Things First" host has to say about the road to the NBA Finals:

WESTERN CONFERENCE: First Round

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs. No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

Nick's pick: Utah in 5

Nick's thoughts: Wright actually picked the Golden State Warriors to beat the Grizzlies in the final play-in game on Friday night, but Memphis was able to pull off the upset in the Bay Area. Said Wright on Friday, "If the Grizzlies somehow win, then I would have the Jazz in five."

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Nick's pick: Clippers in 7

Nick's thoughts: "I am picking against my large, adult Slovenian son. It breaks my heart. I don't want to do this. … I think it's a great series. I think Luka [Doncic] is good enough to get two wins off the Clippers by himself. His teammates will pitch in for one more. But in a great seven-game series, the Clippers move on."

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

Nick's pick: Nuggets in 5

Nick's thoughts: "This one is fascinating. Vegas has the Blazers as a slight favorite. Not only do I not think the Blazers are the favorite, I think the Nuggets are going to score 130 points a game in this series. I think I am going to get so many DMs from Denver and Serbia simultaneously, because [Nikola] Jokic is going to annihilate the Blazers."

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's pick: Lakers in 6

Nick's thoughts: Nick didn't see the need to spend much time with this one, apparently. "I have the Lakers in six." Concise.

WESTERN CONFERENCE: Semifinals

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers

Nick's pick: Clippers in 6

Nick's thoughts: *sarcastic clapping* "First time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Clippers are gonna make the conference finals. The Jazz are not gonna match up well with the Clippers' wings."

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's pick: Lakers in 5

Nick's thoughts: "The Lakers easily dispatch of the Nuggets in five. Jokic, at that point, is gonna be a little worn out. It's gonna be a lot like the Western Conference finals last year where he couldn't handle Anthony Davis."

WESTERN CONFERENCE: Finals

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's pick: Lakers in 5

Nick's thoughts: "The Western Conference finals that everyone wanted last year. 'Lakers-Clippers – going to be a classic!' And it is…Lakers in a gentleman's sweep. At this point, we've probably seen Kawhi [Leonard] limping down the stretch of a playoff after actually having to play every game. Paul George, I don't trust him, and they've got no one to guard Anthony Davis."

EASTERN CONFERENCE: First Round

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Nick's pick: Sixers in 4

Nick's thoughts: "The Sixers are gonna [sweep] the Wizards."

No. 4 New York Knicks vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

Nick's pick: Knicks in 7

Nick's thoughts: "The Knicks, in a classic against the Hawks. By Game 7, poor Trae Young – they're gonna beat him up."

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Nick's pick: Bucks in 6

Nick's thoughts: "I believe in the Milwaukee Bucks. They are going to exorcise their demons of last postseason."

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 7 Boston Celtics

Nick's pick: Nets in 5

Nick's thoughts: "The Nets beat the Celtics in five. Might be a sweep but I'll give the Celtics one game."

EASTERN CONFERENCE: Semifinals

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 New York Knicks

Nick's pick: Sixers in 5

Nick's thoughts: "Obviously the Sixers will beat the Knicks in five."

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Nick's pick: Bucks in 6

Nick's thoughts: "I think Milwaukee beats Brooklyn. Game 6, in Milwaukee, is where this magical Brooklyn run comes to a close. Jrue Holiday is a massive upgrade from what they had last year in Eric Bledsoe. I believe in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They move on."

EASTERN CONFERENCE: Finals

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Nick's pick: Sixers in 7

Nick's thoughts: "To me, the two best teams in the East all year, the Sixers and the Bucks, play each other in the conference finals. It is an epic conference finals, and the Sixers move on."

NBA FINALS

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's pick: Lakers in 6

Nick's thoughts: "This was my preseason NBA Finals. This is a good – not an all-time – but a good NBA Finals. Lakers in six, just like they won last year in six."

Check out all of Nick's picks, and the response from Brandon Marshall and Kevin Wildes, below:

