National Basketball Association
NBA to implement flopping penalty, second coach's challenge
National Basketball Association

NBA to implement flopping penalty, second coach's challenge

Published Jul. 11, 2023 9:01 p.m. ET

The flops must stop. 

The NBA Board of Governors voted to implement two new rule changes for the 2023-24 season, according to The Athletic.

The first gameplay change is designed to penalize players for flopping, a tactic that has become increasingly popular across the league, as players attempt to sell contact in hopes of drawing whistles from officials. 

The rule change will seemingly give referees the freedom to determine what is an actual foul and what is a flop. If a player is penalized for flopping, the opposing team will receive one technical free throw. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The second gameplay change will center around coaching challenges. Last season and in seasons past, coaches were permitted one challenge per game, and if they won that challenge, the on-court call was reversed and their team was not charged with a timeout due to the stoppage of play to review the call. If the coaching challenge was deemed unsuccessful, the call on the court stood and the challenging coach's team was charged with a timeout. 

Under the new guidelines — assuming the framework of challenges remains the same aside from the new wrinkle — if a coach loses a challenge, their team will still be charged with a timeout and the call will stand. However, if a coach wins a challenge, their team will not be charged with a timeout, the call on the floor will be reversed, and that coach will earn a second challenge after the successful first challenge.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Highlights from the Midsummer Classic

2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Highlights from the Midsummer Classic

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes