National Basketball Association
NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans
National Basketball Association

NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans

Published Jan. 22, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET

The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy.

Tuesday's winter storm made road travel treacherous in a subtropical city with minimal snow-clearing equipment on hand.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the weather by flying in Monday, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game at the 18,000-seat, downtown Smoothie King Center.

But temperatures remained in the 30s on Wednesday, many main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities and surface roads throughout town remained coated in ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools and businesses throughout the area also remained closed on Wednesday.

The Bucks are scheduled to play in Miami on Thursday, and it was unclear whether the team would have to wait until the day of the game to fly out of New Orleans.

Louis Armstrong International Airport canceled all commercial departures on Wednesday.

The Pelicans are scheduled to play in Memphis on Friday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New Orleans Pelicans
Milwaukee Bucks
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jimmy Butler plays in Suns-themed sneakers hours after Phoenix acquires trade assets

Jimmy Butler plays in Suns-themed sneakers hours after Phoenix acquires trade assets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff BracketDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes