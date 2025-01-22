NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after historic snow storm in New Orleans
The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy.
Tuesday's winter storm made road travel treacherous in a subtropical city with minimal snow-clearing equipment on hand.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the weather by flying in Monday, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game at the 18,000-seat, downtown Smoothie King Center.
But temperatures remained in the 30s on Wednesday, many main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities and surface roads throughout town remained coated in ice.
Schools and businesses throughout the area also remained closed on Wednesday.
The Bucks are scheduled to play in Miami on Thursday, and it was unclear whether the team would have to wait until the day of the game to fly out of New Orleans.
Louis Armstrong International Airport canceled all commercial departures on Wednesday.
The Pelicans are scheduled to play in Memphis on Friday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Thunder lead mid-season check-in
2025 NBA All-Star Voting: Leaders, results, rosters, how does it work?
Celtics hand Warriors most lopsided home loss since 1962
-
Bettor sells 85-cent parlay ticket, forfeits chance at $147k if Buckeyes win CFP
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
LiAngelo Ball performs 'Tweaker' right before Lions-Commanders gets wild
‘Have a great night Detroit’: Die-hard Commanders fan Kevin Durant taking victory lap
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Star guard favored to remain in Miami
-
2025 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Thunder lead mid-season check-in
2025 NBA All-Star Voting: Leaders, results, rosters, how does it work?
Celtics hand Warriors most lopsided home loss since 1962
-
Bettor sells 85-cent parlay ticket, forfeits chance at $147k if Buckeyes win CFP
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
LiAngelo Ball performs 'Tweaker' right before Lions-Commanders gets wild
‘Have a great night Detroit’: Die-hard Commanders fan Kevin Durant taking victory lap
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Star guard favored to remain in Miami