NBA odds: Are Ja Morant and the Grizzlies good MVP, NBA title bets?

To say that Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies are having a good season would be a gross understatement.

Early in the season, Morant's odds to win MVP got as high as +10000 at FOX Bet. With a little more than a month left in the NBA regular season, the point guard's odds to take home the Association's top individual honor have shortened all the way to +1300.

The Grizzlies' NBA title futures have also drastically shrunk. Before the season, they were sitting at a lengthy +8000 to win it all. But now?

Memphis has ascended the odds and at +2500, has Finals futures better than DeMar DeRozan's Bulls and King James' Lakers.

With a 44-22 record and third in the Western Conference, these Grizzlies are having an outstanding year. And from a gambling perspective, the team is also dominating. Memphis is currently 43-23 (65.2%) against the spread (ATS) this season, which ranks second in the NBA behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 42-22 (65.6%) ATS.

But as tempting as it may be to go all-in on the young team to hoist the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said Memphis and Morant are a "fun story" but not a championship one.

"I don't think they're a championship team," The Herd host noted. "But I could see them winning two playoff series."

And winning a couple of playoff series for this young Memphis squad would mean that Morant, who's averaging 27.6 points per contest, would need to be at the very top of his game. According to Cowherd, though, Morant's exceptional play might not translate to the postseason.

"Point guards don't lead you to titles. Why? Because officials swallow whistles the further the playoffs go," Cowherd said.

"He's a 174-pound player. He's going to get pushed. He's going to get nudged. You can see them playing Phoenix and Chris Paul just pushing and pushing and pushing him, and then he gets frustrated.

"Playoff basketball is a completely different game."

And speaking of a different game, it has been Morant's explosive playing style that has lifted him into the MVP conversation this season. His 25.20 player efficiency rating ranks seventh in the league, along with his average points per game. In fact, being his team's biggest difference-maker landed Morant a spot on his first All-Star roster this season.

But does this mean he's a good MVP bet?

"It's worth a little money," Cowherd acknowledged. "I don't think he's going to win it. He could finish second.

"Ja Morant is going to win an MVP. I'm just not sure if it's this year."

While Cowherd doesn't consider the Grizzlies front-runners for the title or Morant the MVP, what does the host think of Memphis at +1000 to represent the West in the Finals?

"There will be a lot of tough road games for a young team," he said. "And you got to win some road games. Every seat is top dollar. Fans are engaged.

"Those are hard games to win."

