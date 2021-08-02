National Basketball Association NBA Free Agency Tracker: Paul re-signs with Suns, Lowry joins Heat 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The time has come for some familiar faces to play in new places, and some to stay put.

NBA free agency is officially here, which means some of the biggest stars and key role players could be on the move to new destinations for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

With big contracts being handed out and the inevitability of player movement, there is a lot to keep up with during the opening window of NBA free agency.

Here are the top signings of the early free-agent period.

Chris Paul gets new four-year deal in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are rewarding their All-NBA point guard Chris Paul with a hefty raise this offseason.

After helping the franchise reach the NBA Finals last month, the Suns and Paul have agreed to a new four-year deal worth up to $120 million.

The Suns are also bringing back Paul's backup, Cameron Payne, on a three-year deal.

Lonzo Ball agrees to deal with the Chicago Bulls

The first major domino to fall in free agency was the news that New Orleans Pelicans restricted free agent guard Lonzo Ball had agreed to a four-year deal with the Bulls.

The deal is part of a larger sign-and-trade that will see players on the move to New Orleans in exchange for Ball.

Miami Heat add Lowry, extend Butler

After leading the Miami Heat to the postseason each of the past two years, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2020, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new max deal with the franchise.

The extension will keep Butler in Miami until 2026.

Butler will also be gaining another All-Star and champion running mate in Miami with Kyle Lowry agreeing to a three-year deal with the Heat in a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Raptors.

And to cap it off, the Heat also agreed to a new five-year contract with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, worth $90 million.

Mike Conley Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr. stay put

After helping the Jazz earn the top overall seed in the Western Conference this past season, Mike Conley Jr. is returning to Utah on a three-year deal.

Another starting guard for a Western Conference playoff team is also staying put, with Tim Hardaway Jr. agreeing to terms on a new four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Miami Heat reload

Cavaliers re-sign Jarrett Allen

Any questions about Jarrett Allen's future in Cleveland after the Cavaliers drafted Evan Mobley with the third pick in the NBA Draft can be put to rest.

After acquiring Allen in a midseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers have now signed the center to a deal worth $100 million over five years.

This is a developing story.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.