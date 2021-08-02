National Basketball Association
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Paul re-signs with Suns, Lowry joins Heat NBA Free Agency Tracker: Paul re-signs with Suns, Lowry joins Heat
National Basketball Association

NBA Free Agency Tracker: Paul re-signs with Suns, Lowry joins Heat

23 mins ago

The time has come for some familiar faces to play in new places, and some to stay put.

NBA free agency is officially here, which means some of the biggest stars and key role players could be on the move to new destinations for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

With big contracts being handed out and the inevitability of player movement, there is a lot to keep up with during the opening window of NBA free agency.

Here are the top signings of the early free-agent period.

Chris Paul gets new four-year deal in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are rewarding their All-NBA point guard Chris Paul with a hefty raise this offseason.

After helping the franchise reach the NBA Finals last month, the Suns and Paul have agreed to a new four-year deal worth up to $120 million.

The Suns are also bringing back Paul's backup, Cameron Payne, on a three-year deal.

Lonzo Ball agrees to deal with the Chicago Bulls

The first major domino to fall in free agency was the news that New Orleans Pelicans restricted free agent guard Lonzo Ball had agreed to a four-year deal with the Bulls.

The deal is part of a larger sign-and-trade that will see players on the move to New Orleans in exchange for Ball.

Miami Heat add Lowry, extend Butler

After leading the Miami Heat to the postseason each of the past two years, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2020, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new max deal with the franchise.

The extension will keep Butler in Miami until 2026.

Butler will also be gaining another All-Star and champion running mate in Miami with Kyle Lowry agreeing to a three-year deal with the Heat in a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Raptors.

And to cap it off, the Heat also agreed to a new five-year contract with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, worth $90 million.

Mike Conley Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr. stay put

After helping the Jazz earn the top overall seed in the Western Conference this past season, Mike Conley Jr. is returning to Utah on a three-year deal.

Another starting guard for a Western Conference playoff team is also staying put, with Tim Hardaway Jr. agreeing to terms on a new four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Miami Heat reload

Cavaliers re-sign Jarrett Allen

Any questions about Jarrett Allen's future in Cleveland after the Cavaliers drafted Evan Mobley with the third pick in the NBA Draft can be put to rest.

After acquiring Allen in a midseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers have now signed the center to a deal worth $100 million over five years.

This is a developing story.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Work From Home
National Basketball Association

Work From Home

Work From Home
Russell Westbrook is heading back to his hometown team. How will he fit in with two of Tinseltown's current superstars?
1 hour ago
Kawhi's Next Move
LA Clippers

Kawhi's Next Move

Kawhi's Next Move
'The Klaw' is an unrestricted free agent. And while re-signing with LA seems like a given, is it the best move for both sides?
5 hours ago
Small World After All?
National Basketball Association

Small World After All?

Small World After All?
Giannis showed the NBA world you can win in a small market. Melissa Rohlin wonders if that will influence star free agents.
6 hours ago
Show Me The Money
National Basketball Association

Show Me The Money

Show Me The Money
Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard are among big names seeking huge money as NBA's free agency begins. Here's what you need to know.
22 hours ago
Olympic Adversaries
Olympics

Olympic Adversaries

Olympic Adversaries
The USA and Spain have history when it comes to Olympics hoops. Relive their recent rivalry before Tuesday's quarterfinals.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes