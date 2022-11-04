National Basketball Association NBA Debate: Where Nets go from here, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It would be difficult to talk about the current state of the NBA without talking about Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets, a team many thought would have a bounce-back season with a healthier roster, have been in the news for all the wrong reasons: They parted ways with their head coach, Steve Nash, after 2-5 start to the season; they suspended Irving for "failure to disavow antisemitism"; and their top target to replace Nash, Ime Udoka, is serving a season-long suspension for an improper relationship with a female member of the Boston Celtics' staff.

This week, our panel of NBA reporters — Ric Bucher , Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — looked back at how the Nets handled their PR nightmare and previewed what to expect from them in the weeks ahead.

They also debated the biggest storylines elsewhere in the NBA and, more importantly, on the court.

1. Did the Nets do enough to punish Kyrie Irving? Why or why not?

Weitzman: To be honest, this whole thing has exhausted me to the point where I can’t think about Irving’s antisemitism anymore. I wrote a whole piece here that covers my thoughts and feelings. Short version: the Nets waited too long, and let Irving get away with too much. But their statement announcing his suspension was great. So I’ll give them that.

Bucher: Not even the Nets are sure. That’s why they left it open-ended — it’s five games, but the indication is it could be more. Which is the problem. All of this feels reactionary to public sentiment, not a team taking action to curb inappropriate behavior. I can’t help but think the Nets will decide if five games is enough based on whether the world is ready to see Irving on a basketball court again.

Rohlin: I agree the Nets waited too long. But I also commend them for finally taking a stand. It’s not coincidental that as soon as they did, Irving issued an apology on Instagram. It will be interesting to hear what Irving says during his next press conference. So far, he has been unapologetic, defensive and dismissive. I’m guessing the Nets will need to see his stance and tone dramatically change privately before we see him publicly.

Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving without pay for failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."

2. Is there a world where the Nets are successful without Kyrie Irving?

Weitzman: They’re 2-6 right now; they weren’t successful with him either. Good riddance.

Bucher: Over the next five games? On paper? Sure. They play one team currently with a winning record, the 4-3 Mavs. They’re on the road for five of the games, which gives them a chance to circle their wagons and help each other get past this, if they’re so inclined. But they haven’t shown any signs of solidarity so far this season, and their issues go far beyond Irving, especially for where the expectations are. They are currently ranked as the worst defensive team in the league. Half the roster has worse defensive ratings than Irving, and that’s not because he’s playing defense — his rating is far and away the worst of his non-defense-playing career. Irving is a mess. So are the Nets, collectively.

Rohlin: No team has had as much drama as the Nets. So far this season, Steve Nash has been fired, Kyrie Irving has promoted antisemitism, and Ben Simmons has gotten injured. Right now, this team is broken. I don’t foresee them turning things around any time soon.

3. Can the Sixers keep their head above water with James Harden out?

Weitzman: I think Harden missing a month is going to kill their chances at finishing with the conference's top seed, something I thought they were capable of entering the season. But they still have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey looks great and the defense, little by little, is getting better. They'll be fine.

Bucher: If the water line is .500, their heads aren't above it now. I actually believe they could be better if they become more Joel Embiid-centric, the way they were last year before Harden came on board. Besides, their issues are on defense and — *checking my notes* — Harden has never been a defensive linchpin. The biggest issue will be reincorporating Harden after a month of playing without him.

Rohlin: Embiid held the team well-above water last season without Ben Simmons. He's capable of doing the same thing while Harden is out. He needs to put the team on his shoulders again until Harden returns. The biggest issue here is that Embiid and Harden will experience a big delay in building some much-needed chemistry and continuing to learn each other's games, which could slow down the team's progress down the line.

4. Are you buying or selling Russell Westbrook's production off the bench? Why or why not?

Weitzman: Neither? Both. I think we can all agree that a bench role is what Westbrook is best suited for at this point in his career. Let him come in, push the ball in the open floor, get some easy buckets, yada yada. But this Lakers team is completely broken and flawed, and it doesn't matter whether Westbrook comes off the bench or starting — as long as they're shooting under 27 percent from deep, they have no shot at anything.

Bucher: Absolutely I'm buying this mini-resurgence. It enables Westbrook to play a fairly simple role that he's familiar with — P&R ballhandler with a big rolling to the rim. Westbrook always has been best with the ball in his hands and either-or, A or B, options: shoot or dish/lob to my big man. He's a tough 2v2 player. Full-on 5v5 floor general, a la Chris Paul? Not his strength. Figuring out how to be effective playing off of or with LeBron and, to a lesser extent, Anthony Davis, is just too complicated. I was told by someone who worked closely with him in the past, the key to getting the best out of Russ is making it clear what you need from him. Don't ask what he'd like to do — it makes him nervous because he suspects you don't really know what's best for him or the team. He might not love the role, but he'll do it to the best of his ability.

Rohlin: This was the best move Lakers coach Darvin Ham could've made. Westbrook looks so much more comfortable in his new role. His game has opened up, he's being more aggressive, and he's playing with far more joy than we've seen since he joined the team. Once Westbrook swallowed his pride and accepted that he wouldn't start, there has been a new lightness about him — and his on-court production has greatly improved. Over the last two games, he's +18.

Lakers win second straight with Russell Westbrook off bench Colin Cowherd praises the Lakers for adjusting despite a close win against a depleted Pelicans team.

5. Which young star has taken the biggest leap this season?

Weitzman: How about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is playing so well that the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to have to make up an injury to get him off the floor so that they can stop winning games. The tanking Thunder right now are 4-4. They've won that many games because Gilgeous-Alexander has been unstoppable. He's averaging 32.3 (!) points, to go along with 6.3 assist, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He's shooting a ridiculous 54.5 percent from the field. It feels like he has been around forever, but Gilgeous-Alexander is still just 24 years old. He's proving himself as someone who can carry the Thunder to the next level — as soon as management decides it's ready to pivot to, you know, actually trying to win games.

Bucher: SGA is a great choice. Do we count Lauri Markkanen as young? If so, that's my choice. He's the Jazz's leading scorer and playing with an aggression we haven't seen from him outside of a Finland national team jersey. He has 20 dunks in nine games — the most he ever had in a season prior to this was his rookie year, 63 in 68 games. That's just a reflection of how assertive he has been.

Rohlin: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo count as a young star? If so, I'm going to go with him. He has been just spectacular this season, leading the Bucks to the only undefeated record (7-0) in the league. He had the highest point-total of his career over a recent four-game stretch, and is averaging 33.6 points and 12.7 rebounds a game. If he continues playing at this level, count on seeing him on your television in June.

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, "Rebound," on NBA forward Brian Grant’s battle with young onset Parkinson’s, and "Yao: A Life In Two Worlds." He also has a daily podcast, "On The Ball with Ric Bucher." Follow him on Twitter @ RicBucher .

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He is the author of "Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports ." Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman .

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more