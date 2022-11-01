National Basketball Association
Nets reportedly moving to hire Ime Udoka after parting with Steve Nash
National Basketball Association

Nets reportedly moving to hire Ime Udoka after parting with Steve Nash

27 mins ago

Steve Nash out, Ime Udoka in?

After announcing they have parted ways with Nash on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly moving to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their head coach, multiple outlets reported.

Nash is out as Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

"Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time."

Nash led the Nets to a 92-62 record and the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. But they lost Irving and James Harden to injuries during their second-round loss to Milwaukee in 2021, then were a first-round flop last season after trading Harden during the middle of the season.

Most of their problems during the latter season were caused by Irving being unavailable for most of their home games because he refused to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, as mandated at the time in New York City.

Nash handled it all as best as possible, but apparently not good enough for his best player. Durant said he wanted to be traded this summer if the Nets didn’t fire Marks and Nash, but Tsai stood by them and Durant eventually pulled back his request.

But things started poorly this season and Nash gave some his hardest criticism of the team during his tenure after their loss to Indiana on Saturday night. Much of that was ignored because the focus was on Irving’s combative news conference defending his tweet, and the Nets beat the Pacers in the rematch Monday to end a four-game skid.

But Nash’s tenure ended anyway a day later, hours before Brooklyn is set to host Chicago.

Steve Nash, Nets mutually agree to part ways

Steve Nash, Nets mutually agree to part ways
The Nets have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Steve Nash amid a rocky 2-5 start and chaotic tenure. Colin Cowherd reacts to the breaking news.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Myles Turner advises Lakers to 'take a hard look' at bringing him to L.A.
National Basketball Association

Myles Turner advises Lakers to 'take a hard look' at bringing him to L.A.

36 mins ago
NBA Stock Watch: Signs of redemption for Russell Westbrook?
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Signs of redemption for Russell Westbrook?

1 hour ago
Why NBA scouts, executives aren't sold on Warriors repeating
National Basketball Association

Why NBA scouts, executives aren't sold on Warriors repeating

5 hours ago
NBA debate: What to do with Russ, and what's wrong with Nets, Lakers and Sixers
National Basketball Association

NBA debate: What to do with Russ, and what's wrong with Nets, Lakers and Sixers

4 days ago
LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start
National Basketball Association

LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes