National Basketball Association
NBA announces the Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 All-Star Game
National Basketball Association

NBA announces the Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 All-Star Game

Published Mar. 7, 2024 7:02 p.m. ET

The Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday, giving owner Mat Ishbia a marquee event for the city roughly one year after he purchased the franchise.

This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star Game and first since 2009. The Suns also hosted in 1975 and 1995.

"We think it's one of the best basketball cities in the whole country," Ishbia said. "We're excited for everyone to come, make it the hub for that weekend, and hopefully make it the most memorable All-Star weekend of all time."

Ishbia agreed to buy the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver for about $4 billion in December 2022 and officially took control a few months later. In his first few days of ownership, Ishbia approved a blockbuster trade to land Kevin Durant, and his big-spending ways have made him popular with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix's love of everything basketball," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "And we couldn't be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport."

The NBA's All-Star weekend has been a cultural phenomenon for years, even though the game has become less and less competitive. The Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis in a game that smashed the All-Star record for points scored.

Even so, the Suns jumped at the chance to host the midseason showcase.

"It's incredibly competitive — every city wants it," Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein said. "So we're honored to have it. Now the work really starts."

The 2025 All-Star Game will be in San Francisco while the 2026 game will be in Inglewood, California.

Phoenix also hosts the WNBA All-Star Game this summer.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes