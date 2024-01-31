National Basketball Association NBA All-Star Marc Gasol, brother of Pau Gasol, to retire Published Jan. 31, 2024 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marc Gasol, a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA honoree and the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year, has retired from professional basketball, Diario Sport reported Wednesday.

Gasol spent the bulk of his 13-year NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies (2008-19). He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, whom he helped win the 2019 NBA Finals. Gasol spent the next season with the Raptors before a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020-21 season.

Memphis reportedly plans to retire Gasol's No. 33 jersey.

Prior to joining the NBA, Gasol played for FC Barcelona from 2003-06 and Akasvayu Girona from 2006-08. He most recently played for Bàsquet Girona in the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers originally drafted Gasol in 2007, but they traded his rights to the Grizzlies during the ensuing season.

Gasol also played for Spain in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympics with his brother, Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.

