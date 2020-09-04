National Basketball Association Trezz in Charge 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the third consecutive season, the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award will reside within the Los Angeles Clippers organization.

This time, however, it will rest in a different set of hands.

Clippers reserve guard Lou Williams took home the honor the previous two seasons, but this season, his teammate and second-unit partner Montrezl Harrell was named the best backup in the league.

After averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, Harrell took his game up a notch this year, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Harrell's 7.1 rebounds were tied with Kawhi Leonard for second on the team behind Ivica Zubac's 7.5.

However, there will always be a debate as to whether the award's previous owner should have 3-peated.

After leading the Clippers in scoring last season with 20.0 points per game, Williams found himself fourth on the totem pole at 18.2 points per game behind new additions Leonard (27.1), Paul George (21.5), and now, Harrell (18.6).

While his scoring took a dip, Williams averaged a career-high 5.6 assists per game, which also led the Clippers.

But when digging a little deeper, Harrell's impressive counting stats were historic and unprecedented for Sixth Man of the Year award winners.

In addition, he became the first big man to win the award since a fellow Los Angeles big man reserve won the award in 2011.

And, as expected, it doesn't look as if Williams has any hard feelings about losing to his teammate, congratulating Harrell on Instagram.

In fact, Williams was the one who presented the award to Harrell, who thanked Williams and teammate Patrick Beverley for their mentorship, after the three were traded to LA from Houston a few years back.

Williams and Harrell's combined scoring average of 36.8 points per game made them the highest scoring bench duo in the league this season, which in turn gave the Clippers the highest scoring bench in the NBA with 50.3 points per game.

Beyond Harrell and Williams, the award seems to belong to the Clippers, with a member of the franchise now having won it five of the last seven years.

Another trophy lands in La La Land.

We'll see if in a few weeks, the Clippers can add a second piece of hardware.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.