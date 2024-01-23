National Basketball Association Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hire Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin Updated Jan. 24, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just one day after firing Adrian Griffin, the Milwaukee Bucks have found their next head coach.

Doc Rivers is finalizing an agreement to become the Bucks head coach, ESPN reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, The Bucks opted to fire Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 record in his first season on the job. Despite the record and the acquisition of seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard to pair with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo , the Bucks have notably struggled on defense. They've dropped from holding the fourth-best defensive rating last season to 22nd this year. There was reportedly also a growing frustration in the locker room with Griffin's scheme.

Rivers, 62, led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 54-28 record last season and helped Joel Embiid win his first-ever MVP award. The team took a 3-2 lead against Boston in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals, but lost Games 6 and 7. Rivers was fired shortly after the loss. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia.

Rivers won his first and only championship with Boston in 2008 after the team acquired Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett via trade. He coached the Celtics from 2004-2013 and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-2020. He most recently served as an announcer for ESPN.

This is a developing story.

