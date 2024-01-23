National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hire Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin
National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hire Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin

Updated Jan. 24, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET

Just one day after firing Adrian Griffin, the Milwaukee Bucks have found their next head coach.

Doc Rivers is finalizing an agreement to become the Bucks head coach, ESPN reported Wednesday

On Tuesday, The Bucks opted to fire Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 record in his first season on the job. Despite the record and the acquisition of seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard to pair with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have notably struggled on defense. They've dropped from holding the fourth-best defensive rating last season to 22nd this year. There was reportedly also a growing frustration in the locker room with Griffin's scheme.

Rivers, 62, led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 54-28 record last season and helped Joel Embiid win his first-ever MVP award. The team took a 3-2 lead against Boston in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals, but lost Games 6 and 7. Rivers was fired shortly after the loss. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers won his first and only championship with Boston in 2008 after the team acquired Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett via trade. He coached the Celtics from 2004-2013 and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-2020. He most recently served as an announcer for ESPN.

This is a developing story.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns light social media ablaze with historic scoring performances

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns light social media ablaze with historic scoring performances

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes