National Basketball Association Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Autographed Logoman Card Sells for Record $12.9M Published Aug. 24, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are making history again.

A card featuring the two basketball icons sold for a record $12.932 million on Sunday. The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection dual Logoman autographed patch card is now the most expensive sports card of all time.

The card is unique in that it is the only dual Logoman card featuring both Jordan and Bryant. What added extra value was that the Jordan jersey patch is a gold variant, as the jersey comes from the 1996-97 season, when the NBA celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Jordan is one of the most valuable players in the sports memorabilia market, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Jordan's game-worn jerseys have been some of the highest-selling pieces of sports memorabilia of all time. A jersey Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals sold for a record $10.091 million in September 2022, while two other Jordan jerseys are among the five-highest-selling jerseys for an NBA player.

Those jerseys don't hold the record for the all-time highest-selling game-worn sports jersey, though. The jersey Babe Ruth wore when he "called his shot" in the 1932 World Series sold for $24.12 million in August 2024. That's the all-time highest-selling piece of sports memorabilia, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant memorabilia has also become a hot commodity. Collector Matt Allen recently shared that he spent $4 million total on Bryant cards. Saturday would've marked Bryant's 47th birthday.

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 previously held the record for the most expensive sports card of all time. That card sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. A 1909 Sweet Caporal T-206 Honus Wagner card has the third-highest value ever for a sports card, with one of them being sold for $7.25 million in August 2022. Another version of that Wagner card was previously sold for $6.6 million in August 2021.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share