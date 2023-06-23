Meet Gradey Dick, whose suit and mixtape stole the show at the 2023 NBA Draft
Gradey Dick is headed to the Toronto Raptors, but not before his flashy red suit and a "highlight" mixtape stole the show during the 2023 NBA Draft.
Dick showed up to the red carpet at the Barclays Center in a glittering crimson suit, which he quickly explained was a reference to Dorothy and her red slippers in "The Wizard of Oz" — because, after all, the former Jayhawks star was not in Kansas anymore.
Dick's suit continued to make him stand out when Toronto selected him at No. 13 overall, as one famous Raptors fan — rapper and team ambassador Drake — quickly followed him on Instagram, much to the 19-year-old's delight.
But just when it seemed like the internet could not get enough of the flashy phenom, a mixtape from Dick's freshman year at Kansas started going viral. And it is not a normal mixtape.
Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his only season at Kansas. He now joins a young Raptors core looking to carry the team into a new era around star power forward Pascal Siakam.
