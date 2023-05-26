College Basketball
Marquette loses key player from Big East title team, as Prosper to stay in NBA Draft
College Basketball

Marquette loses key player from Big East title team, as Prosper to stay in NBA Draft

Published May. 26, 2023 3:00 p.m. ET

Olivier-Maxence Prosper has announced he is keeping his name under NBA draft consideration rather than returning to Marquette.

The 6-foot-8 forward announced his decision Friday.

"Thank you Marquette nation, my coaches, my teammates and support staff for embracing me from day one," Prosper said in an Instagram post. "My time at Marquette has been incredible. With that being said, I will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft. I’m excited for what comes next. On to the next chapter …"

Prosper had announced last month he was entering the draft. He still could have returned to school and maintained his college eligibility by withdrawing from the draft by May 31. Prosper’s announcement Friday indicates he instead is going ahead with his plans to turn pro.

Prosper averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while helping Marquette go 29-7 and win the Big East’s regular-season and tournament titles. Marquette’s season ended with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

He played two seasons at Marquette after transferring from Clemson, where he spent one season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

