Luka Dončić's father rips Mavericks' 'hypocrisy' and 'secrecy' in Lakers trade
Luka Dončić's father rips Mavericks' 'hypocrisy' and 'secrecy' in Lakers trade

Published Feb. 3, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET

Luka Dončić's father didn't mince words when discussing the shocking three-team trade involving his son.

The NBA world was stunned over the weekend when the Dallas Mavericks sent the 25-year-old superstar — along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris — to the Los Angeles Lakers for veteran Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers and two second-round picks.

"I understand there comes a moment when you disagree with a certain philosophy — you don't like this or that player, all good," Sasa Dončić said in an interview Sunday with Slovenian media network Arena Sport 1. "I get it, but I think that exactly this secrecy — or should I say from some individuals, maybe even hypocrisy — this hurts me personally. 

"Because I think that Luka absolutely doesn't deserve this."

[Read more: Luka Dončić says goodbye to Dallas: 'I wanted so badly to bring you a championship']

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison emphasized the importance of "culture" when initially discussing the trade, while also acknowledging that he had concerns about Dončić's upcoming contractual situation.

In addition, concerns about Dončić's conditioning were a major factor in the Mavs' decision to approach the Lakers, according to ESPN. There was "extreme frustration" regarding his "lackadaisical approach to diet and conditioning, which Mavs decision-makers believed negatively impacted his durability," according to ESPN's report.

"[Luka's conditioning] wasn't even a problem last year," Sasa Dončić told Arena Sport 1. "I am saying again, one individual said [that] he's not fit enough. He played, I don't know, 100 games — practically 40 minutes with two or three players constantly on him. … I feel that this is very unfair from certain individuals. 

"You traded him. Stand by your actions, but don't look for excuses or alibis — that's it."

[Read more: Did Anthony Davis deserve more from the Los Angeles Lakers?]

A five-time All-Star and the league's reigning scoring champion, Dončić averaged career-highs in points (33.9) and assists (9.8) per game last season, while averaging a career-high 37.5 minutes played in 70 games (all starts).

After leading the Mavs to an NBA Finals berth last season, Dončić has played in just 22 games this season due to injuries, primarily a calf strain that has sidelined him since late December. He's averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals in 35.7 minutes per game over that span. He's reportedly targeting a Feb. 8 return.

"[Luka] sacrificed himself enormously," Sasa Dončić said. "I know that Luka respected Dallas a lot."

