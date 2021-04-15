Luka Doncic Luka went legend on Memphis – but was his game-winner clutch or just lucky? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter on Wednesday night, so you might have missed Luka Doncic's magician's act in Dallas.

In case you missed it, here it is:

The King's reaction said it all.

The off-balance, game-winning 3 gave Dallas a 114-113 win over Memphis, ending a two-game skid for the Mavericks.

And it set social media ablaze.

Doncic finished the night with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and he continues to dazzle this season, with overall averages of 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

But as dazzling as that last second 3 might have been, there was one man calling Luka Magic's bluff come Thursday morning: Mr. Skip Bayless.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Bayless was none-too-impressed with Doncic's game-winner, and used his shaky 3-point shooting over the course of this season and his young career to explain why the shot was pure luck.

"Here's what I have concluded about this young man: He's better at making trick shots than conventional shots. Because as a conventional 3-point shooter, he's not very good!"

On the night, Doncic shot 3-for-10 from beyond the arc, meaning he was 2-for-9 from deep before the game-winner.

In terms of Doncic's propensity to make trick shots, Bayless must have been referring to this:

Uncanny.

Even though Doncic is shooting a pedestrian 36.4% from 3 this season – connecting on 3.0 of his 8.2 3-point attempts per game – Shannon Sharpe chose to live in the present, and pointed out how gifted Doncic is to even be able to get off that game-winning attempt.

"This is what he does. ... You saw what he did to Boston. And then he followed it up – Memphis was leading the whole night and thought they got a good win. How did he slip through there off one foot? Let it rain!"

The game Sharpe was referring to at Boston occurred on March 31, when Doncic hit seven 3s and scored 36 points in a 113-108 win over the Celtics, adding in eight rebounds and five assists.

Doncic's game-clincher certainly wasn't planned and he surely wishes he could have got off a balanced attempt in the moment.

But the greatest moments in sports are often unplanned – and yet, they still go to plan.

That's what makes them great.

