Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic

Luka went legend on Memphis – but was his game-winner clutch or just lucky?

4 hours ago

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter on Wednesday night, so you might have missed Luka Doncic's magician's act in Dallas. 

In case you missed it, here it is:

The King's reaction said it all. 

The off-balance, game-winning 3 gave Dallas a 114-113 win over Memphis, ending a two-game skid for the Mavericks.

And it set social media ablaze. 

Doncic finished the night with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and he continues to dazzle this season, with overall averages of 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds. 

But as dazzling as that last second 3 might have been, there was one man calling Luka Magic's bluff come Thursday morning: Mr. Skip Bayless.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Bayless was none-too-impressed with Doncic's game-winner, and used his shaky 3-point shooting over the course of this season and his young career to explain why the shot was pure luck.

"Here's what I have concluded about this young man: He's better at making trick shots than conventional shots. Because as a conventional 3-point shooter, he's not very good!"

On the night, Doncic shot 3-for-10 from beyond the arc, meaning he was 2-for-9 from deep before the game-winner.

In terms of Doncic's propensity to make trick shots, Bayless must have been referring to this:

Uncanny.

Even though Doncic is shooting a pedestrian 36.4% from 3 this season – connecting on 3.0 of his 8.2 3-point attempts per game – Shannon Sharpe chose to live in the present, and pointed out how gifted Doncic is to even be able to get off that game-winning attempt.

"This is what he does. ... You saw what he did to Boston. And then he followed it up – Memphis was leading the whole night and thought they got a good win. How did he slip through there off one foot? Let it rain!"

The game Sharpe was referring to at Boston occurred on March 31, when Doncic hit seven 3s and scored 36 points in a 113-108 win over the Celtics, adding in eight rebounds and five assists. 

Doncic's game-clincher certainly wasn't planned and he surely wishes he could have got off a balanced attempt in the moment. 

But the greatest moments in sports are often unplanned – and yet, they still go to plan. 

That's what makes them great.

For more up-to-date news on all things Luka Doncic, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Luka Doncic
Get more from Luka Doncic Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
To Play-In Or Not Play-In
National Basketball Association

To Play-In Or Not Play-In

To Play-In Or Not Play-In
The NBA’s play-in tournament is finding itself under fire. Is it good for the league or not? Martin Rogers dives into the topic.
16 hours ago
Underage Acclaim
National Basketball Association

Underage Acclaim

Underage Acclaim
The Association is chock-full of young superstars. Given the choice between Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic, whom would you rather have?
April 7
Herd Hierarchy: NBA Building Blocks
National Basketball Association

Herd Hierarchy: NBA Building Blocks

Herd Hierarchy: NBA Building Blocks
Which players make for the strongest franchise cornerstones in the NBA? Colin Cowherd broke down his top five on Tuesday.
March 31
Nick Wright's 'NBA MVP Ladder'
National Basketball Association

Nick Wright's 'NBA MVP Ladder'

Nick Wright's 'NBA MVP Ladder'
With so many MVP hopefuls injured, which NBA stars are positioned to make a move? Nick Wright has some answers.
March 24
NBA 6-Pack: MVP Race, Trade Deadline
National Basketball Association

NBA 6-Pack: MVP Race, Trade Deadline

NBA 6-Pack: MVP Race, Trade Deadline
Chris Broussard weighs in on which contender needs to make a move, the wacky MVP race and the issues in New Orleans.
March 23
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks