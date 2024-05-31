National Basketball Association
Longest Winning Streaks in NBA History
National Basketball Association

Longest Winning Streaks in NBA History

Published May. 31, 2024 2:24 p.m. ET

In the NBA, there can be stretches of games where teams seem unbeatable, stringing together wins in impressive fashion. These win streaks not only demonstrate a team’s talent but also their ability to perform consistently at such a high level. 

From the teams involved to the factors that contributed to their success, the focus is on what it takes to achieve such remarkable feats on the basketball court. So, let's dive into the history books and explore the memorable runs that have left a lasting impact on the NBA.

Luka Dončić-Mavericks set to take on Jayson Tatum-Celtics in 2024 NBA Finals | Undisputed

Luka Dončić-Mavericks set to take on Jayson Tatum-Celtics in 2024 NBA Finals | Undisputed

Regular Season Win Streak Records

Postseason Win Streak Records

  • 1. 15 games: Golden State Warriors (2016-2017)
  • 2 (tie). 13 games: Los Angeles Lakers (1987-1988, 1988-1989)
  • 2 (tie). 13 games: Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-2016, 2016-2017)
  • 4 (tie). 12 games: Detroit Pistons (1988-1989, 1989-1990)
  • 4 (tie). 12 games: San Antonio Spurs (1998-1999)
  • 4 (tie). 12 games: Los Angeles Lakers (1999-2000, 2000-2001)
  • 7 (tie). 10 games: New Jersey Nets (2002-2003)
  • 7 (tie). 10 games: San Antonio Spurs (2011-2012)
  • 7 (tie). 10 games: Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-2016)
  • 10. 9 games: Phoenix Suns (2020-2021)

What is the longest winning streak of all time?

The longest win streak of all time occurred when the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an impressive 33 game win streak that spanned the 1971-1972 regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Championship odds: Can Celtics overcome Mavericks?

2024 NBA Championship odds: Can Celtics overcome Mavericks?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes