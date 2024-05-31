National Basketball Association
Longest Winning Streaks in NBA History
Published May. 31, 2024 2:24 p.m. ET
In the NBA, there can be stretches of games where teams seem unbeatable, stringing together wins in impressive fashion. These win streaks not only demonstrate a team’s talent but also their ability to perform consistently at such a high level.
From the teams involved to the factors that contributed to their success, the focus is on what it takes to achieve such remarkable feats on the basketball court. So, let's dive into the history books and explore the memorable runs that have left a lasting impact on the NBA.
Regular Season Win Streak Records
- 1. 33 games: Los Angeles Lakers (1971-1972)
- 2. 28 games: Golden State Warriors (2014-2015, 2015-2016)
- 3. 27 games: Miami Heat (2012-2013)
- 4. 22 games: Houston Rockets (2007-2008)
- 5 (tie). 20 games: Washington Capitols (1947-1948, 1948-1949)
- 5 (tie). 20 games: Milwaukee Bucks (1970-1971)
- 7 (tie). 19 games: Los Angeles Lakers (1999-2000)
- 7 (tie). 19 games: Boston Celtics (2008-2009)
- 7 (tie). 19 games: San Antonio Spurs (2013-2014)
- 7 (tie). 19 games: Atlanta Hawks (2014-2015)
Postseason Win Streak Records
- 1. 15 games: Golden State Warriors (2016-2017)
- 2 (tie). 13 games: Los Angeles Lakers (1987-1988, 1988-1989)
- 2 (tie). 13 games: Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-2016, 2016-2017)
- 4 (tie). 12 games: Detroit Pistons (1988-1989, 1989-1990)
- 4 (tie). 12 games: San Antonio Spurs (1998-1999)
- 4 (tie). 12 games: Los Angeles Lakers (1999-2000, 2000-2001)
- 7 (tie). 10 games: New Jersey Nets (2002-2003)
- 7 (tie). 10 games: San Antonio Spurs (2011-2012)
- 7 (tie). 10 games: Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-2016)
- 10. 9 games: Phoenix Suns (2020-2021)
What is the longest winning streak of all time?
The longest win streak of all time occurred when the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an impressive 33 game win streak that spanned the 1971-1972 regular season.
