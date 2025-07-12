National Basketball Association
LeBron James Shows Up to Support Son Bronny in Lakers' NBA Summer League Game
National Basketball Association

LeBron James Shows Up to Support Son Bronny in Lakers' NBA Summer League Game

Published Jul. 12, 2025 9:59 p.m. ET

LeBron James was in attendance to watch his son Bronny James play in the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Summer League tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

The four-time NBA champion was accompanied by his wife Savannah and 10-year-old daughter Zhuri.

The Lakers are aiming to bounce back after a rough start. On Thursday, Bronny & Co. fell 87-85 to the Dallas Mavericks and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Peaking at 1.12 million viewers, it was the fourth-most-watched Summer League game of all time, per ESPN.

Bronny averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 27 games (one start) for the 2024-25 NBA season. During that span, he shot 31.3% from the field, including 28.1% from the 3-point line, and 78.6% from the free-throw line. He averaged just 6.7 minutes per game.

On the other side, LeBron averaged 24.4 points (the lowest since his 2003-2004 rookie season), 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in 70 games (all starts) during his all-time record-tying 22nd NBA season. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from distance, and a career-best 78.2% on free throws, while averaging 34.9 minutes per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers are coming off a 50-32 season in which they finished first in their division before nearly getting swept in the first round of the postseason by Minnesota, 4–1. It marked the Lakers' second consecutive first-round playoff exit.

LeBron and Bronny James are the first — and only — father-son duo to play together in NBA history. A consensus four-star recruit, Bronny played one season of college basketball at USC before being selected by the Lakers in the second round (No. 55) of the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron was taken first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The NBA Summer League began in Salt Lake City and San Francisco before heading to Las Vegas on July 10. After two weeks of action, things are set to come a close with the championship game on Sunday, July 20.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
share
Get more from the National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend

Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes