National Basketball Association LeBron James Shows Up to Support Son Bronny in Lakers' NBA Summer League Game Published Jul. 12, 2025 9:59 p.m. ET

LeBron James was in attendance to watch his son Bronny James play in the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Summer League tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

The four-time NBA champion was accompanied by his wife Savannah and 10-year-old daughter Zhuri.

The Lakers are aiming to bounce back after a rough start. On Thursday, Bronny & Co. fell 87-85 to the Dallas Mavericks and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Peaking at 1.12 million viewers, it was the fourth-most-watched Summer League game of all time, per ESPN.

Bronny averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 27 games (one start) for the 2024-25 NBA season. During that span, he shot 31.3% from the field, including 28.1% from the 3-point line, and 78.6% from the free-throw line. He averaged just 6.7 minutes per game.

On the other side, LeBron averaged 24.4 points (the lowest since his 2003-2004 rookie season), 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in 70 games (all starts) during his all-time record-tying 22nd NBA season. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from distance, and a career-best 78.2% on free throws, while averaging 34.9 minutes per game.

The Lakers are coming off a 50-32 season in which they finished first in their division before nearly getting swept in the first round of the postseason by Minnesota, 4–1. It marked the Lakers' second consecutive first-round playoff exit.

LeBron and Bronny James are the first — and only — father-son duo to play together in NBA history. A consensus four-star recruit, Bronny played one season of college basketball at USC before being selected by the Lakers in the second round (No. 55) of the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron was taken first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The NBA Summer League began in Salt Lake City and San Francisco before heading to Las Vegas on July 10. After two weeks of action, things are set to come a close with the championship game on Sunday, July 20.

