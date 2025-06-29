National Basketball Association The King Keeps Going: LeBron James Picks Up Option to Remain With Lakers Updated Jun. 29, 2025 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James is playing at least one more season in the NBA. The league's all-time scoring leader will pick up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season and remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, per his agent Rich Paul.

While most believed that James would pick up his option and return for his 23rd season in the league, there was still some speculation about his future entering the offseason. The Lakers' surprising trade of Luka Dončić in February, in which they gave up Anthony Davis, signaled that they were building toward the future, causing some to wonder if James would decline his player option and potentially play elsewhere in 2025-26.

Paul acknowledged that while the Lakers are building toward the future, James is also hoping that Los Angeles will make moves to help it move closer to title contention this offseason.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with [Lakers owner] Jeanie [Buss] and [Lakers general manager] Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."

As the move for Dončić was widely lauded for the Lakers, Los Angeles still fell well short of a title this past season. The Lakers were knocked out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, losing that series in five games. Their lack of quality big man depth, which was hurt when they traded Davis for Dončić, was arguably the biggest reason they lost that series.

Entering the offseason, the Lakers don't have much financial flexibility to be a major player in free agency. With wing Dorian Finney-Smith reportedly declining his $15.38 million player option for next season, Los Angeles is roughly $9 million below the luxury tax line. It could clear some space so it can have the $14.1 million non-taxpayer's mid-level exception available to use or use the $5.69 million taxpayers' mid-level exception.

Beyond that, any other notable upgrades the Lakers could make this offseason would likely have to be made via trade. Austin Reaves recently reportedly turned down a max extension offer from the Lakers. As Reaves' future is uncertain beyond the 2025-26 season, some have speculated he could be a trade candidate this offseason. But the Lakers and Reaves are "motivated" to get a deal done next summer, according to ESPN.

LeBron James and Luka Dončić formed one of the league's top duos this season, but they were quickly bounced in the playoffs. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

In the event that James doesn't like what he sees with the Lakers' moves this offseason and asks out of Los Angeles, he would have some power over his next destination. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, a rarity in the NBA.

James, who'll turn 41 in December, is already one of the game's most decorated players ever. In addition to being the league's all-time scoring leader, James has also won four titles, four Finals MVPs and four MVPs. He can make even more history in 2025-26 as well. He'll break the tie he has with Vince Carter for the most seasons played in NBA history once he takes the court in a regular-season game. He's also 50 games away from breaking Robert Parish's longstanding record for the most games played in NBA history (1,611).

Some have speculated that the 2025-26 campaign could be James' last in the NBA. In fact, James was recently seen telling former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love that his wife, Savannah, would like to see him retire in the next year, ESPN reported.

"I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that," James told reporters when asked how much longer he'd like to play following the Lakers' playoff elimination this past season. "Something I sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

