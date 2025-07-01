National Basketball Association
LeBron James next team odds: Could 'The King' Actually Leave Los Angeles?
LeBron James next team odds: Could 'The King' Actually Leave Los Angeles?

Published Jul. 1, 2025 12:34 p.m. ET

Are the Los Angeles Lakers considering trading LeBron James?

In recent days, there has been some unforeseen chatter about James' future in L.A. And now, DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped odds for the future Hall of Famer's next team.

What is going on?

First, let's take a look at the odds as of July 1. 

First regular-season minute played to be for which NBA team (2025-26)

Lakers: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Mavericks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Cavaliers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Bucks: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Warriors: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Knicks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Clippers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Usually, when there are odds available for an occurrence, it has at least a small chance of occurring. 

And although the Lakers are the heavy favorite to retain James, and James just picked up his $52.6 million option for next season, the rumor mill is swirling around the idea that James could ask out of Tinseltown. 

According to ESPN, James' agent Rich Paul said that multiple teams had reached out to him regarding James being available on the trade market. 

Paul also suggested that he and James would analyze the Lakers' roster at the end of free agency to determine if it could compete for a championship as constructed. 

James has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning it would be completely up to him where he landed in a potential trade, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported this week that a trade would be unlikely given James' massive contract and what it would take for a team to acquire James. 

Still, the odds exist. 

Second to the Lakers on the board are the Mavericks, who just landed Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, and just last season traded Luka Dončić to L.A. for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

Third are the Cavaliers, the franchise that drafted James and one he led to a championship in 2016. 

