LeBron James shows out at Drew League

1 hour ago

A packed gymnasium at King Drew Magnet High School got the treat of a lifetime Saturday afternoon when LeBron James popped up to join DeMar Derozan's Cheaters squad for a captivating afternoon at the pro-am league.

It was James' first showing at the Drew League since 2011, where he created a myriad of vintage highlights against a variety of hoopers from across the nation during the lockout. 

Founded in 1973, the Drew League has been a staple in South Los Angeles for decades, and Compton native Derozan has made regular appearances during its showcases. 

Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Paul Pierce have also graced the Drew League floor.

Nets guard (and potential future Laker) Kyrie Irving is expected to suit up for the No Limit Soldiers in the following affair. James and Irving made three straight Finals appearances together for the Cavs from 2015-17.

James, Derozan and the Cheaters (6-0) won a back-and-forth barnburner 104-102, after a last-second attempt from their opponent — Black Pearl Elite — clanged off the front rim. "The King" finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals on 16-for-23 shooting from the floor.

The undisputed playmaker down the stretch of the game, James was a key catalyst in pushing the Cheaters over the hump, sparking a 6-0 run with some deft passes and a resounding dunk that vaulted the team ahead, 103-97. He also made a few stellar defensive plays to help seal the victory. 

Derozan finished with 30 points, 14 boards and three assists.

