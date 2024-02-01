Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both ruled out for Lakers vs. East-leading Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both ruled out for Lakers vs. East-leading Celtics

Published Feb. 1, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Los Angeles' matchup on Thursday night with the East-leading Celtics.

The team said James is dealing with a left ankle injury. Davis is sitting with an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms.

It will be the second straight game that Davis has missed on the Lakers' current six-game road trip. James played 36 minutes and scored 20 points in the Lakers' 138-122 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday. It was their second straight double-digit loss, pushing their record to 24-25 on the season.

James has played in 44 of the Lakers' 49 games this season. Davis has appeared in 46 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles began the day in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Is Darvin Ham's seat heating up amid Lakers' recent struggles?

Is Darvin Ham's seat heating up amid Lakers' recent struggles?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes