LeBron James and Anthony Davis both ruled out for Lakers vs. East-leading Celtics
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Los Angeles' matchup on Thursday night with the East-leading Celtics.
The team said James is dealing with a left ankle injury. Davis is sitting with an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms.
It will be the second straight game that Davis has missed on the Lakers' current six-game road trip. James played 36 minutes and scored 20 points in the Lakers' 138-122 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday. It was their second straight double-digit loss, pushing their record to 24-25 on the season.
James has played in 44 of the Lakers' 49 games this season. Davis has appeared in 46 games this season.
Los Angeles began the day in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
NBA All-Star Marc Gasol, brother of Pau Gasol, to retire
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Upsets galore take out top teams, leaving Clippers as new No. 1
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics favored, Clippers take another leap
Ex-Lakers, Celtics star Rajon Rondo arrested in Indiana on misdemeanor gun, drug charges
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
-
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Where will he land?
Lakers call out Dillon Brooks, applaud Jarred Vanderbilt in ejection
2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
NBA All-Star Marc Gasol, brother of Pau Gasol, to retire
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Upsets galore take out top teams, leaving Clippers as new No. 1
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics favored, Clippers take another leap
Ex-Lakers, Celtics star Rajon Rondo arrested in Indiana on misdemeanor gun, drug charges
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
-
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Where will he land?
Lakers call out Dillon Brooks, applaud Jarred Vanderbilt in ejection
2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free