Lakers vs. Suns Game 6: How to win $1,000 absolutely for free

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Maybe it’s the toll from last year’s bubble and prolonged run to an NBA title. Perhaps it's just Father Time catching up to a couple of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Whatever the case, the Los Angeles Lakers suddenly look and feel like an old basketball team after five games against the Phoenix Suns. Tuesday night’s embarrassing 115-85 loss leaves Los Angeles just one game away from an early summer break.

That elimination could come Thursday night at Staples Center, where the Lakers have no guarantee of the availability of Anthony Davis to go alongside LeBron James against the Suns' deep lineup.

Here are the six questions at play for Game 6, the options and some quick thoughts on each to try to help you score big.

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more, Lakers by 1-3, Lakers by 4 or more or Tied

Through five games, the first quarter battle has gone back and forth, with Phoenix leading in Games 1, 3 and 5, while Los Angeles held the advantage in Games 2 and 4.

Thursday night's result surely will depend on Davis’ status and whether the biggest matchup problem Phoenix must face is in the lineup against them. If Davis is out, the Suns could throw the gauntlet down early once again.

Will LeBron James have more dunks or 3-pointers made in Game 6?

The options: Dunks, 3-Pointers, or Equal

James hasn’t been getting to the rim this series. He sat out at the perimeter in Game 5, as 10 of his 19 shot attempts came from beyond the arc. It was also only the third time in 265 playoff games that James didn’t take a foul shot.

3-pointers might be the smarter play here, but the Lakers need an aggressive James to get to the rack — especially if Davis is not playing.

Chris Bosh joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss whether LeBron James and the Lakers can win without Anthony Davis.

How many assists will Chris Paul have in Game 6?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10+

Paul’s own health was the major storyline of the early portion of the series, yet he’s still averaging just shy of seven assists a game through five games. Expect the Suns leader to continue to show the way on Thursday night.

Who will be the top scorer of the game?

The options: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Devon Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Tie or Other

If Davis is not available, James almost by default has to score the bulk of LA’s points in a possible Lakers win. Booker and Ayton give Phoenix options, in addition to the slim possibility of an outburst from the likes of Paul.

Which player will have the second most points for the Suns?

The options: Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Tie or Other

The assumption is Booker will lead the way, and that’s probably a pretty safe bet.

Ayton could be a matchup headache for the Lakers, but one other guy to keep in mind could be Mikal Bridges, the former Villanova standout who averaged 13.5 points a game for the Suns.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more, Lakers by 1-3, Lakers by 4-6, Lakers by 7 or more

No matter the circumstances, close-out games are – by nature – tough tasks. Add this one being on the road for the Suns, and it turns things up a notch.

Then multiply that with a defending champion led by an all-time top five player, and, well, the Lakers might not move on in this series, but it is hard to see them losing before Game 7.

