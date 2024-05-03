National Basketball Association
Lakers reportedly dismiss head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons
Lakers reportedly dismiss head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons

Updated May. 3, 2024 2:14 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons, the team announced in a statement on Friday.

Ham coached the Lakers to a 47-35 record in the regular season but couldn't get his team past the first round of the NBA Playoffs, falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games. The Lakers were also eliminated by the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals last season.

Ham's overall record in two seasons with the Lakers was 90-74 in the regular season and 9-12 in the postseason. The Lakers never finished higher than the No. 7 seed with him at the helm.

This is a developing story.

National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
