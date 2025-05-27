National Basketball Association
Pacers vs. Knicks prediction, pick, odds: Back underdog Knicks to cover in Game 4
National Basketball Association

Pacers vs. Knicks prediction, pick, odds: Back underdog Knicks to cover in Game 4

Updated May. 27, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET
Jason McIntyre
Jason McIntyre
Co-Host of THE HERD and FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The Knicks were fortunate to rally from a 20-point deficit in Game 3 to beat the Pacers in Indiana, outscoring them 36-20 in the final quarter. 

In a bizarre turn of events, they did it without Jalen Brunson, who had a terrible game. He went 6-for-18 from the field in a playoff-low 31 minutes due to being in foul trouble.

That doesn’t seem like a recipe that will be duplicated in Game 4.

The Pacers are favored by three points, but I think this is another good spot to bet on the Knicks. 

Here's something that stands out from Game 3: The Pacers were just 5-for-25 on 3-point attempts. For just the second time in the postseason (13 games), Indiana shot worse than its opponent from beyond the arc. The last time this happened was in the first round, in Game 3 against the Bucks. That ended in a loss. 

Here’s the weird part: This season, the Pacers were not an extraordinary 3-point shooting team. They were the ninth-best 3-point shooting team in the league (36.8%). They were only 21st in 3-point field goal attempts. 

Yet, through 13 playoff games, they are the most prolific team from deep (39.6%). Indy's percentage was above 40% before the 5-for-25 debacle in Game 3.

Will the Pacers continue to punch above their weight class from deep? 

Aaron Nesmith, the Game 1 hero who went 8-for-9 from 3, was only 1-for-3 in Game 3 before turning an ankle. Pascal Siakam was the Game 2 hero. In that contest, he had 39 points and went 3-for-5 from 3. In Game 3, he was a mere 0-for-1 from deep.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sample size of 82 games vs. 13 games is somewhat eye-popping.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were grasping at straws in Game 3. 

They were juggling the starting lineup (Mitchell Robinson for Josh Hart) and bizarrely playing veterans Delon Wright and Landry Shamet significant minutes off the bench. Those guys usually only play in blowouts.

The Knicks look desperate. The Pacers are desperate for 3-pointers to continue to fall.

PICK: Knicks (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @JasonRMcIntyre.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free

2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes