Social media reacts to Klay Thompson's return to the court

It was a long time coming, but one of the greatest shooters in NBA history was finally back on the court Sunday night.

After tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season as he recovered from surgery.

Set to return to the court at the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Thompson tore his Achilles the night of the 2020 NBA Draft, which sidelined him for a second consecutive season.

Now, Thompson has finally made the long climb back to join a Warriors team in pursuit of a fourth championship in seven seasons.

The Warriors (29-9) own the second-best record in the NBA, just a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns (30-9).

The team showed solidarity for Thompson on Sunday, showing up in Thompson jerseys before the game.

For his career, Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion who averages 19.5 points while shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

He has made 1,798 3-pointers in his eight seasons of play, placing him 21st on the all-time NBA made 3-pointers list.

Though he is known for his sharpshooting from the perimeter, Thompson's first made basket in his return was a running layup.

And, of course, he eventually found the range on his jumper.

Thompson would finish the game with 17 points while draining three 3-pointers in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With one of the league's brightest stars returning to the court for the first time in nearly three years, there was plenty of reaction on social media from the basketball community.

Take a look at some of the top reactions below.

