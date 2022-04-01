National Basketball Association
Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright
National Basketball Association

Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright

46 mins ago

If there is one thing Kevin Durant always has, it's time.

After the Brooklyn Nets fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks, Nick Wright took to Twitter to share some thoughts on Kevin Durant's place in the league compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo

To Nick's surprise, KD had some thoughts of his own, which led to the two exchanging a few tweets. 

On Friday's "First Things First," Wright took the time to formally address the spat between him and Durant on Twitter.

"Having that tweet read aloud to me, I mean, it was mean," Wright said. "So I don't blame Kevin Durant for responding. I thought it was a funny tweet, but it was a rude tweet, and I've got no problem with KD responding."

Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright's Giannis Antetokounmpo comparison

Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright's Giannis Antetokounmpo comparison
Watch as Wright doubles down on his Antetokounmpo praise, and hear what Chris Broussard thinks of Nick and Durant's Twitter exchange.

But while Wright is admitting the tweet could be seen as rude, was their some validity to his claims that Antetokounmpo has surpassed Durant in the NBA's hierarchy?

The numbers and recent accolades paint a picture that backs Wright's claims.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award, he is second in the NBA in points scored with 7,465, trailing only James Harden (7,589). Durant has scored only 4,452 points in that same span, missing the entire 2019-2020 season while recovering from a torn Achilles.

Antetokounmpo has won two MVP awards in the last four seasons, while Durant hasn't won the award since the 2013-14 season. Antetokounmpo has also won a Defensive Player of the Year Award and an NBA championship, while also eliminating Durant's Nets from the postseason last year.

So while Durant has the longer history of being a dominant player in the NBA, recent history suggests that Antetokounmpo may very well be clear of his peers when it comes to the most productive and dominant player in the NBA.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Did Giannis' performance against the Nets cement him as MVP?
Milwaukee Bucks

Did Giannis' performance against the Nets cement him as MVP?

2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers or LeBron James: Who is better to build a team around?
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers or LeBron James: Who is better to build a team around?

5 hours ago
Will LeBron James' legacy be stained if Lakers miss postseason?
Los Angeles Lakers

Will LeBron James' legacy be stained if Lakers miss postseason?

21 hours ago
NBA odds: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis lead MVP futures battle
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis lead MVP futures battle

21 hours ago
Blue Devils, Baker Mayfield, Anthony Davis all "Under Duress"
National Basketball Association

Blue Devils, Baker Mayfield, Anthony Davis all "Under Duress"

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes