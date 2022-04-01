National Basketball Association Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there is one thing Kevin Durant always has, it's time.

After the Brooklyn Nets fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks, Nick Wright took to Twitter to share some thoughts on Kevin Durant's place in the league compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

To Nick's surprise, KD had some thoughts of his own, which led to the two exchanging a few tweets.

On Friday's "First Things First," Wright took the time to formally address the spat between him and Durant on Twitter.

"Having that tweet read aloud to me, I mean, it was mean," Wright said. "So I don't blame Kevin Durant for responding. I thought it was a funny tweet, but it was a rude tweet, and I've got no problem with KD responding."

Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright's Giannis Antetokounmpo comparison Watch as Wright doubles down on his Antetokounmpo praise, and hear what Chris Broussard thinks of Nick and Durant's Twitter exchange.

But while Wright is admitting the tweet could be seen as rude, was their some validity to his claims that Antetokounmpo has surpassed Durant in the NBA's hierarchy?

The numbers and recent accolades paint a picture that backs Wright's claims.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award, he is second in the NBA in points scored with 7,465, trailing only James Harden (7,589). Durant has scored only 4,452 points in that same span, missing the entire 2019-2020 season while recovering from a torn Achilles.

Antetokounmpo has won two MVP awards in the last four seasons, while Durant hasn't won the award since the 2013-14 season. Antetokounmpo has also won a Defensive Player of the Year Award and an NBA championship, while also eliminating Durant's Nets from the postseason last year.

So while Durant has the longer history of being a dominant player in the NBA, recent history suggests that Antetokounmpo may very well be clear of his peers when it comes to the most productive and dominant player in the NBA.

