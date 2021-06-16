National Basketball Association By the numbers: Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan and the art of playoff scoring just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Tuesday's outburst from Kevin Durant was one for the ages, so much so that on Wednesday, Skip Bayless toyed with the idea of calling KD the greatest scorer in NBA history.

Durant racked up 49 points on the evening, but what was most impressive was that he took only 23 shots, connecting on 16 of them for a 69.6% shooting clip.

With such a bold proclamation from Bayless, one can't help but think of other legendary scorers who graced the NBA hardwood and had several ridiculous playoff performances themselves.

Whether Durant is the greatest scorer ever is a matter of opinion, but what we can do is take a look at the numbers when it comes to some of the most virtuoso scorers in NBA history and how they fared when the lights were the brightest – meaning in the postseason.

MICHAEL JORDAN

38: MJ scored 40 or more in 38 playoff games over the course of his career, the most all time.

8: Jordan scored 50 or more eight times in the postseason. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Larry Bird and Kevin Durant have a combined six 50-point playoff games.

33.45: Jordan's all-time playoff average is the highest in NBA history.

5,987: Jordan is second all time in playoff points, with 5,987.

63: MJ's playoff career high, scored against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round on April 20, 1986.

17: Jordan shot 60% or better from the field in 17 playoff games (9.5%).

31: Jordan shot 40% or worse in 31 playoff games (17.3%).

.684: MJ's teams were 26-12 when he scored 40 or more in a playoff game, a .684 winning percentage.

LeBRON JAMES

28: LBJ has scored 40 or more in 28 playoff games over the course of his career, second-most all time.

7,861: James is first all time in playoff points, with 7,861.

28.69: James' all-time playoff average is the sixth-highest in NBA history.

51: James' playoff career high, scored against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 31, 2018.

53: LeBron has shot 60% or better from the field in 53 playoff games (19.9% of games).

51: LeBron has shot 40% or worse in 51 playoff games (19.2%).

.643: LeBron's teams are 18-10 when he scores 40 or more in a playoff game, a .643 winning percentage.

KOBE BRYANT

13: Kobe scored 40 or more in 13 playoff games over the course of his career, tied with Durant and Wilt Chamberlain for fifth-most all time.

25.64: Bryant's all-time playoff average is the 14th-highest in NBA history.

5,640: Kobe is fourth all time in playoff points, with 5,640.

50: Kobe's playoff career high, scored against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference first round on May 5, 2006.

19: Bryant shot 60% or better from the field in 19 playoff games (8.6%).

74: Kobe shot 40% or worse in 74 playoff games (33.6%).

.769: Bryant's teams were 10-3 when he scored 40 or more in a playoff game, a .769 winning percentage.

KEVIN DURANT

13: Durant has scored 40 or more in 13 playoff games over the course of his career, tied with Bryant and Chamberlain for fifth-most all time.

4,374: KD is ninth all time in playoff points, with 4,374.

29.4: Durant's all-time playoff average is the third-highest in NBA history.

50: KD's playoff career high, scored against the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference first round on April 26, 2019.

21: KD has shot 60% or better in 21 playoff games (14.1%).

32: Durant has shot 40% or worse in 32 playoff games (21.5%)

.615: KD's teams are 8-5 when he scores 40 or more in a playoff game, a .615 winning percentage.

