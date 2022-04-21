National Basketball Association Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokić among those 'Under Duress' 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, all eyes are on some of the league's biggest stars.

Three Brooklyn Nets players make an appearance on Chris Broussard's most recent "Under Duress" list after falling 0-2 to the Boston Celtics, along with Nikola Jokić, who Broussard believes needs to win Game 3 against Golden State to both keep the Denver Nuggets in playoff contention and justify his MVP case.

Here is the " First Things First " host's complete list of those "Under Duress."

5. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

The outlook: The Nuggets are in an 0-2 hole after dropping their second game of the best-of-seven playoff series Monday. Jokić had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with seven minutes left following a second technical and was held back from a referee after his first technical came with 2:31 to go in the third quarter. The series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Broussard's thoughts: "What have I said all year long about my concerns with [playing against] Golden State? They're too small! Somebody's gonna exploit them inside. Jokić, who the analytics brigade says is possibly the greatest offensive center ever, is having trouble with a guy [who] is a half-foot shorter. I know he's a great defender, but Draymond Green has him in handcuffs. Jokić is 9-for-28, 0-for-8 from 3 against Draymond Green. You're about to win your second-straight MVP. This can't happen."

4. Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

The outlook: Simmons is reportedly on track to play in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Celtics. The Nets are in an 0-2 series hole against Boston after blowing a 17-point lead on Wednesday night . Simmons, who Brooklyn traded for in late February, has been sidelined with a herniated disc since arriving in the Big Apple. He missed the entire 2021-22 regular season but made the All-Star team every season from 2019 through 2021. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at the Barclays Center.

Broussard's thoughts: "He might be coming to the rescue. … If [the Nets] are down 3-0, don't even bother bringing him back. But if it's 2-1, is he ready to be thrown into the gauntlet of a must-win at Barclays Center? I think he can provide some defense, some rebounding and even a little playmaking, … but I wonder, [can] Ben handle it mentally?"

3. Chris Paul , Phoenix Suns

The outlook: The veteran star once again enters the postseason running the point for one of the league's best teams. Paul and the top-seeded Suns are aiming to get back in the title game this year after finally breaking through to the NBA Finals last season, only to fall short to the Milwaukee Bucks .

Broussard's thoughts: "It was all good just a week ago. [It] looked like they were the best team in the league, about to run to his first championship. … Now, it looks like his best chance to win a championship could be in jeopardy because Devin Booker, their leading scorer, is out for at least the next two games, if not more than that. It's 1-1 with New Orleans. I'm not saying they'll lose to New Orleans, but Chris better get it going because they need him to score more because [Booker] is out. He averaged only 14 points a game this year, that's his career-low. So, is he up to the task?"

2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

The outlook: Irving had just 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting a day after being fined $50,000 for directing obscene gestures and profane language at Celtics fans during Game 1. Durant and Irving were a combined 1-for-17 in the second half on the Nets' way to dropping their second game of the series.

Broussard's thoughts: "Last night, I haven't seen Kyrie like that in a while. Nick [Wright] predicted a bad game, he was right, but it was like Kyrie almost took himself out of it. It's one thing to miss shots, and he did, but he was not [as] aggressive as he usually is. … He's gotta show he can play some winning basketball in the postseason without LeBron James next to you. You got Kevin Durant next to you, so let's get it done."

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

The outlook: Durant was limited to 23 points on 24 shots in the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics. Boston also coaxed him into six turnovers. Not only did Durant not bounce back from his Game 1 struggles, but also in Game 2 — which ended in a 114-107 Celtics win — he actually played worse. Durant finished with 27 points and five assists, misfiring on 13 of his 17 shots. He went 0-for-10 in the second half, marking the first time in his career that he attempted at least 10 shots in a half and didn’t make a single one. He coughed the ball up six times, with a few of them coming when he lost control of his handle mid-dribble.

Broussard's thoughts: "This is baffling. Kevin Durant is shooting … horribly in this series. [The Celtics] have locked him up. We know he went to Brooklyn, even though he won't admit it, to show he could lead his own team to a championship. And not only is he on the cusp of going out in the first round, but his former team is looking like they might be back to championship mode without him. This is bad. KD needs to show up."

