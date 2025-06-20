Kevin Durant Buys Minority Stake in Champions League's Paris Saint-Germain
NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain, the French soccer club said Friday. Qatar Sports Investments, PSG's majority shareholder, signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Durant, the club said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The announcement comes amid talks between the NBA, FIBA and other entities about the potential of adding a new league in Europe. Durant will provide expertise on the PSG's multi-port strategy, including potential expansion into basketball, the club said.
"Under the terms of the partnership, Durant — via his media and investment company Boardroom, co-founded with long-time business partner Rich Kleiman — will acquire a direct minority stake in the club," PSG’s statement said.
The Phoenix Suns forward is a two-time NBA champion and became the first four-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic basketball history when the U.S. took gold at last summer's Paris Games. This also isn't his first soccer venture, as he has a minority stake and consulting agreement with MLS' club, the Philadelphia Union.
"It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart," the 36-year-old Durant said in comments provided by PSG. "This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI."
[Related: Kevin Durant Trade: Cases For, Against Rockets, Spurs, More Acquiring Suns Star]
As part of the deal, Boardroom Sports Holdings — Durant’s personal investment vehicle, which holds stakes in a number of major sports teams and leagues — and QSI will join forces on a wide range of commercial, investment and content production initiatives.
PSG added that Durant will support the club’s diversification and growth strategy, as well as the club’s development in the U.S. and other international markets.
"Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update
Last Night in Baseball: The Yankees Have Lost 6 in a Row (But Weren't Shut Out!)
Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch Sunday Against Nationals, 'Feels Good' After Debut
-
2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Braves GM Insists Chris Sale Will Stay
Phillies Place RHP Aaron Nola on 60-day IL After Injuring His Ribcage
Dodgers Manager Tells Lakers Fans to Keep 'Hands Off' Shohei Ohtani
-
Fan Climbs Netting At Wrigley Field to Get Sal Frelick's Bat
Rays RHP Hunter Bigge Carted Off Field After He's Struck With Foul Ball
2025 MLB Prediction, Pick: Back Giants to Conquer NL West
-
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update
Last Night in Baseball: The Yankees Have Lost 6 in a Row (But Weren't Shut Out!)
Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch Sunday Against Nationals, 'Feels Good' After Debut
-
2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Braves GM Insists Chris Sale Will Stay
Phillies Place RHP Aaron Nola on 60-day IL After Injuring His Ribcage
Dodgers Manager Tells Lakers Fans to Keep 'Hands Off' Shohei Ohtani
-
Fan Climbs Netting At Wrigley Field to Get Sal Frelick's Bat
Rays RHP Hunter Bigge Carted Off Field After He's Struck With Foul Ball
2025 MLB Prediction, Pick: Back Giants to Conquer NL West