Ken Jeong hilariously misses half-court shots during NBA Finals Game 1
Ken Jeong is a man of many talents — licensed physician, dynamic actor and comedian, and recognizable to millions as a star panelist on "The Masked Singer" and host of "I Can See Your Voice."
But Stephen Curry he is not.
Jeong attempted some half-court shots during a timeout at Ball Arena in Denver during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. And, well, it's a good thing he's so good at his day jobs.
Shout out to the Nuggets hype crew, which strategically deployed to catch Jeong's desperate heaves before they sailed towards any onlookers in the crowd.
Jeong wasn't the only one who struggled to find his shot Thursday night in Denver, however. Neither NBA team shot all that well in the Nuggets' 104-93 win over the Heat, and Miami in particular had issues in that department, going just 13-for-39 from three-point range. It's a big reason why the Nuggets held off a late Heat comeback to take a 1-0 series lead.
Game 2 is Friday. No word yet on whether Jeong is getting some shots up for an attempt at redemption.
