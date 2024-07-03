National Basketball Association Kemba Walker returning to Hornets as an assistant as new coach Charles Lee fills out his staff Updated Jul. 3, 2024 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kemba Walker is returning to the Charlotte Hornets — as a player enhancement coach.

Walker, who announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, is Charlotte's career leading scorer with 12,009 points.

He was one of several assistants who were hired to be on new head coach Charles Lee's staff on Wednesday. The team also hired Lamar Skeeter, Josh Longstaff, Chris Jent, Blaine Mueller, Ryan Frazier, Matt Hill and Jermaine Bucknor as Lee finalized his staff.

Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star and a 2018-19 All-NBA third-team selection, is also the Hornets' leader in field goals, 3-pointers, free throws and minutes played. He is second in assists and third in steals. After 12 years in the NBA, Walker won the French League championship this season with AS Monaco.

Charlotte hired Zach Peterson as assistant coach/director of player development and added Austin Vereen and Zach Thomas as video coordinators. The Hornets hired Reggie Cameron as an associate video coordinator and two-way enhancement coach, in addition to retaining John Bowen as a video coordinator.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

