National Basketball Association
Kemba Walker returning to Hornets as an assistant as new coach Charles Lee fills out his staff
National Basketball Association

Kemba Walker returning to Hornets as an assistant as new coach Charles Lee fills out his staff

Updated Jul. 3, 2024 3:18 p.m. ET

Kemba Walker is returning to the Charlotte Hornets — as a player enhancement coach.

Walker, who announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, is Charlotte's career leading scorer with 12,009 points.

He was one of several assistants who were hired to be on new head coach Charles Lee's staff on Wednesday. The team also hired Lamar Skeeter, Josh Longstaff, Chris Jent, Blaine Mueller, Ryan Frazier, Matt Hill and Jermaine Bucknor as Lee finalized his staff.

Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star and a 2018-19 All-NBA third-team selection, is also the Hornets' leader in field goals, 3-pointers, free throws and minutes played. He is second in assists and third in steals. After 12 years in the NBA, Walker won the French League championship this season with AS Monaco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte hired Zach Peterson as assistant coach/director of player development and added Austin Vereen and Zach Thomas as video coordinators. The Hornets hired Reggie Cameron as an associate video coordinator and two-way enhancement coach, in addition to retaining John Bowen as a video coordinator.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bronny James reportedly signs four-year contract with Lakers, will play in NBA Summer League

Bronny James reportedly signs four-year contract with Lakers, will play in NBA Summer League

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes