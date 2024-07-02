National Basketball Association
UConn legend, four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker announces retirement from basketball
Updated Jul. 2, 2024 4:32 p.m. ET

Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker is retiring.

The 34-year-old Walker wasn't in the NBA this past season, but did play in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. He announced his decision Tuesday on social media.

"This has all been a dream," Walker said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "When I look back, I still can't believe the things I achieved in my career."

Walker averaged 19.3 points in 750 career regular-season games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023).

He made four straight All-Star Game appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA selection during the 2018-19 season, his final year with Charlotte.

That followed a stellar college career at UConn, where he won a championship. Walker led UConn to the 2011 national title and was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four that year.

"I know I couldn't have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me," Walker said. "There are so many people to thank — my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.

"Basketball will forever be a part of my life, so this isn't goodbye. I'm excited for what's next."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

