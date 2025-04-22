National Basketball Association
Kawhi Leonard's 39 points lead Clippers to a 105-102 win over Nuggets to even series 1-1
Published Apr. 22, 2025 1:25 a.m. ET

Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting and the Los Angeles Clippers evened their first-round playoff series against the Nuggets with a 105-102 win in Denver on Monday night.

Christian Braun was long on a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic, who recorded his 19th career playoff triple-double, grabbed the rebound but also missed a 3, with 1 second remaining.

The Clippers, who lost Game 1 in overtime, haven’t lost back-to-back games since March 2-4, a stretch of 23 games, and they handed David Adelman his first loss in five games since replacing Michael Malone in a stunning move on the eve of the playoffs.

Jokic, just the third player to average a triple-double over a season, had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Jamal Murray added 23 points for the Nuggets, who also got a bounce-back game from Michael Porter Jr. (15 points and 15 rebounds) after his 3-point performance in Game 1.

It wasn't enough against Leonard, who had 21 points at the break, including a pull-up 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that broke a 52-all tie.

Leonard also had a key steal of a Jokic pass with 37 seconds remaining in the game, but Harden missed at the other end and Braun grabbed the defensive rebound with 11 seconds left.

The Nuggets committed 20 turnovers — the same number the Clippers had in Game 1 — and missed eight free throws. "That was a killer," Adelman said.

Jokic had an uncharacteristic seven turnovers and missed 4 of 10 free throws.

Things got chippy in the third quarter when Norman Powell got away with a push and Murray grabbed hold of him. Official Tyler Ford quickly stepped between the two, but Powell and teammate Kris Dunn were whistled for technicals, as was Braun. Because two of the technicals were on the Clippers, the Nuggets got a free throw and Murray sank the shot to pull Denver to 68-67.

The Clippers rolled into the playoffs as the league’s hottest team, winning their last eight games and 18 of their final 21 before losing Game 1 Saturday night 112-110.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue spoke before tip-off about the need to pick up the pace for Game 2, but the Nuggets outscored L.A. 14-3 in fastbreak points in the first quarter, just two points shy of their season average. Yet, they didn't get anymore fastbreak points the rest of the game and L.A. finished with 18 points on the break.

The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 Thursday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

