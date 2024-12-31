National Basketball Association Jimmy Butler deflects questions about future in Miami: 'Who knows?' Published Dec. 31, 2024 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jimmy Butler plans to play for the Miami Heat on Wednesday. And after that, who knows.

The good news for the Heat: Butler declared himself healthy again after what he described as a fairly severe illness for more than a week and said he will return to the lineup when Miami hosts New Orleans on New Year's Night.

The perhaps not-so-good news: When asked Tuesday if he wants to be in Miami, amid now a couple weeks and counting of trade speculation, Butler was noncommittal.

"It's a good question. Who knows? I don't," Butler said. "But right now, I'm here. So, I'm going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that's all that I've got. It's a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I'm cool with. It doesn't bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y'all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you've got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It's good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that."

His return to practice was the latest development in a saga that really has gone on for months — Butler could have gotten an extension from Miami this past summer for as much as $113 million over two years but did not — and began picking up steam again three weeks ago when ESPN reported that the Heat are open to receiving trade offers.

Then on Christmas, ESPN reported that Butler prefers a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline and has a list of preferred destinations that include Golden State, Houston, Phoenix and Dallas. Butler did not confirm that he has such a list Tuesday.

"Does it matter? Does it? I don't think so," Butler said. "All of that is out of my control, anyway. Like I said, I'm here. I'm hooping."

Butler, who has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in his six seasons in Miami, is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 20 games for Miami this season. The Heat are 11-9 when he plays, 5-5 when he doesn't.

Heat President Pat Riley responded to the trade talk last week, breaking from team policy and addressing speculation and making clear that the team has no plans to move Butler — even though he could leave as a free agent this coming summer. Butler has a $52 million player option for next season as well.

"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches," Riley said in a release distributed by the team. "Therefore, we will make it clear — we are not trading Jimmy Butler."

Riley said when last season ended that he wants to see the team's best players, obviously including Butler, play more often. Butler said Tuesday he has tried to play in as many games as possible, citing that as the reason why he attempted to play against Oklahoma City on Dec. 20 — a game where he turned his ankle but left because of the illness that he battled for several days afterward.

"I was pretty messed up," Butler said. "But I wanted to compete because I actually do want to play as many games as possible. I'm not even messing around. I came out and I felt sluggish, and I tweaked the ankle but that's not what it was. I was damn near starving, getting ready to throw up and all that stuff."

Butler has not asked the Heat for a trade, and even he doesn't seem to know how the next few weeks or months will play out.

"That's up to Pat and them. They're going to do what's best for the organization, as they should," Butler said. "As long as I'm happy, and right now I'm happy, I'm in a good space. I will tell you that. I've got my kids here, I'm healthy, I'm smiling. I promise you, I'm happy."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

