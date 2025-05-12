National Basketball Association
Jayson Tatum exits Celtics' Game 4 loss unable to place weight on right leg
Updated May. 12, 2025 10:55 p.m. ET

Jayson Tatum exited Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series featuring the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

Tatum dove for a loose ball that resulted in an OG Anunoby break-away dunk, and seemingly sustained a non-contact injury to his right ankle or lower leg. 

Boston's trainers tended to a writhing Tatum, who ultimately was escorted out, unable to place weight on his right leg. A few minutes later, the ESPN broadcast panned to Tatum being wheeled to the locker room in a wheelchair. 

Prior to sustaining the injury, Tatum had been the best player for the Celtics on Monday. He had scored 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting from the field, including seven made 3-pointers, while grabbing eight rebounds. 

He made a step-back 3-point shot and then drove for an and-one layup on consecutive possessions, tying the game at 102-102 with 6:12 remaining. The Knicks, though, responded with an 11-2 run, which put the game on ice. The Celtics' worst-case scenario of going down 3-1 in the series seemed inevitable at that point, but matters only got worse when Tatum got hurt and couldn't put weight on his right leg, a sight NBA fans have been scarred by before, knowing the possible outcome.

Following the game, Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla called Tatum's ailment a "lower body injury." Mazzulla infomed the media that the superstar would receive an MRI tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

