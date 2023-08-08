National Basketball Association James Harden, 76ers remain focused on Clippers trade Published Aug. 8, 2023 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

James Harden wants the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him to the LA Clippers, and it appears all sides remain focused on getting that done.

Philadelphia is expected to re-engage LA on a Harden trade later this offseason, as it wants to honor the 10-time NBA All-Star's trade request, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Harden requested a trade after opting into his $35.6 million salary for the 2023-24 NBA season in June, just 16 months after requesting a trade to Philadelphia from the Brooklyn Nets — who acquired him from the Houston Rockets in January 2021.

The Clippers have been the team most frequently connected to a trade for Harden, who wants to join forces with star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, an NBA-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1/38.5/86.7 last season. The 76ers lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was named league MVP.

Meanwhile, the Clippers lost in five games to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs as the No. 5 seed, which came with Leonard missing Games 3-5 due to a knee injury and George missing the playoffs entirely with a leg injury.

Harden is one of two veteran stars whose trade requests are in limbo, as seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard is also roughly one month removed from requesting a trade. Lillard is seeking a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat, with The Athletic noting that there's "no traction" on a deal.

