Injuries, short offseason proved too much for defending champion Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis limped as he backpedaled. He grabbed at his groin. He winced. He couldn't take it anymore.

Davis tried to save the Lakers season, but the pain was too debilitating. He lasted 5 minutes and 25 seconds before doubling over in pain on the sideline after attempting to defend a jumper from Devin Booker.

The superstar limped over to his team's bench, sat down and buried his head into his hands.

It was over for him.

And his team.

"I just wanted to be out there for the team in the situation, win or go home," Davis said. "My body didn't agree."

Last year, the Lakers won a championship in the most trying of circumstances, following a nearly 100-day stay in a bubble amid a pandemic and social unrest.

This season, they collapsed in the first round of the playoffs in a six-game series against a Phoenix Suns team that wasn't even considered a postseason contender seven months ago with a 113-100 loss at Staples Center on Thursday.

How bad was it?

As the Lakers trailed by 29 points before halftime, the words "LeBron" and "Cancun" were trending together on Twitter.

At times the crowd at Staples Center was so silent that you could hear shoes squeaking on the court, a remarkably eerie sound in the company of 8,550 other people.

The Lakers rallied in the second half behind LeBron James playing bully ball and Dennis Schroder finally making some shots to cut their deficit to 10 points with 8 minutes left, but it was too little, too late.

Last year the Lakers ended their season with euphoric screams as they jumped into each other's arms.

This season, a stone-faced James did his special handshake with each of his teammates before solemnly walking alone through the tunnel into a summer break that came two months earlier than expected.

James, of course, has widely shouldered the blame for his team's collapse, with people using it as a justification that Father Time has finally caught up to him.

He's too old, they say. His 18 seasons have finally caught up to him, they say. He's hit a wall, they say.

But that's a half-truth. More accurate: James was playing with a half ankle.

James acknowledged that he never recovered from the high right ankle sprain he suffered in March that sidelined him for 26 games. His play reflected that. He looked drained, physically and mentally, even as he led his team with 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Last year, James was shattering records on a seemingly nightly basis during his team's championship run.

This year, he shattered his own records, in all of the wrong ways.

James was booted from the first round of the playoffs for the first time in his 15 postseasons. And he snapped his streak of making the NBA finals over each of his last nine playoff appearances.

It was all just too much.

After a historically short 71-day offseason, the Lakers were gassed. Their bodies broke down. The rigors of not having time to rest and reset eroded their muscles and their psyches.

There's no question that this season ended in disappointment. But there was also a palpable sense of relief that it ended, period, after an endless marathon that began two years ago.

The Lakers will finally get a chance to recalibrate this offseason.

"It’s going to work wonders for me," James said.

There's many questions heading into their summer break, but there's few doubts.

This Lakers team still believes in itself.

They roared to a 21-6 start at the top of the season before their wheels started creaking and eventually dislodged.

Now, they'll have months to make sure everything is working right again.

It's a huge relief for a team that has been on the hamster wheel for far too long. They're now going to get to step off of it, a notion that has already inspired promises.

"I already know I’ll be 100% once the season starts in October," James said.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She has previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

