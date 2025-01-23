National Basketball Association
Hornets guard Brandon Miller, No. 2 pick in 2023, out for season after wrist surgery
National Basketball Association

Hornets guard Brandon Miller, No. 2 pick in 2023, out for season after wrist surgery

Published Jan. 23, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.

The Hornets confirmed the surgery on Thursday, saying the team will provide updates as he progresses. Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets' win at Utah last week.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 27 games in his second NBA season. He was Charlotte's second-leading scorer and making 3.9 3-pointers per game, which ranked fifth in the league.

Miller was named to the NBA's All-Rookie first team last season and was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month three times. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

