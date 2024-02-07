National Basketball Association
Heat forward Haywood Highsmith involved in car crash, not with team Wednesday
Published Feb. 7, 2024

Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was away from the team Wednesday, one day after he was involved in a car crash where others were injured, the team said.

The incident happened after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night. The Heat listed Haywood out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio for personal reasons.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured," the team said in a news release.

Highsmith was not injured, and there was no listing in the Miami-Dade court system of any charges being filed in relation to the crash. A request to police officials for any incident reports related to the crash was not immediately answered.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season for the Heat.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

