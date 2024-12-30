National Basketball Association
Grizzlies star Ja Morant dealing with sprained shoulder after hard collision
Published Dec. 30, 2024 10:27 p.m. ET

Ja Morant has a sprained right shoulder and will be considered week to week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Monday.

Morant was hurt Friday when he crashed into a hard, but legal, screen set by Daniel Theis during the third quarter of the Grizzlies' 132-124 victory in New Orleans. He kept his right arm hanging below his injured shoulder when he later returned to the bench area.

The Grizzlies said Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain and that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Morant was limited to nine games last season before a torn labrum in the same shoulder ended his season.

Morant is averaging 21.2 points in 20 games. He missed eight games earlier this season with a posterior hip subluxation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

