Warriors' hot shooting proves too much for Nuggets

Stephen Curry came off the bench for a second straight game and showed he's healthy at last, scoring 34 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets 126-106 on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Nikola Jokić had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with seven minutes left following a second technical and was held back from a referee, after his first technical came with 2:31 to go in the third. The MVP candidate's emotions ran high all night. In the first quarter, Golden State guard Gary Payton II patted Jokić on the backside and the big man turned and came toward Payton when Curry stepped in and held the 7-footer back and Poole came in to help.

Jordan Poole started for Curry again and contributed 29 points — just missing a chance to become the first Warriors player ever to score 30 in his first two playoff games.

Klay Thompson added 21 points, while Curry shot 12-for-17 with five 3s, as Denver again had no answer defensively for all of the Warriors' dangerous perimeter threats.

The series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Warriors are rolling with the backing of a raucous home crowd, winning their seventh in a row overall after a five-game winning streak to close the regular season.

Golden State used runs of 16-0 and 23-4 late in the second quarter to erase a 43-31 deficit and take a 57-51 lead at the break. On one particularly dazzling sequence, Draymond Green bounced a pass to Poole who threw it behind his back to Thompson for a layup that made it 54-47. Green's defense flustered Jokić again.

Austin Rivers grabbed at his left hip and went down hard after getting hurt on a drive then Thompson hit a jumper on the other end in the 5-on-4 advantage before Rivers exited with 10:04 left in the second quarter. He returned with 46.7 seconds to go in the half.

The Nuggets went ahead 43-31 on Monte Morris' layup at the 7:25 mark of the second quarter and the Warriors answered with 16 straight points. The Chase Center crowd went crazy on Poole's 3 with 3:38 remaining.

Curry entered for the first time at the 6:32 mark of the first to a roaring ovation and immediately hit a jumper. With 16 first-half points he became the 27th player in NBA history to score 3,000 career postseason points.

He showed a full range of moves including driving to the basket with a fervor and making a 3-pointer while falling to the ground.

Denver took a 7-0 lead 90 seconds into the game as Jokić made four quick free throws. But the teams combined to start 6 for 21 with three field goals apiece — and the Warriors were 1-for-7 on 3s.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

