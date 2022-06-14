National Basketball Association NBA Finals 2022: Why Warriors' Game 5 win isn't surprising 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Golden State Warriors handily took care of business in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, putting themselves a win away from title gold with a 104-94 victory over the Celtics Monday night.

And surprisingly enough, the team wasn't led in scoring by Stephen Curry. In fact, Curry wasn't G.S.'s second-leading scorer either. That distinction went to Klay Thompson, who finished the tilt with 21 points on 5-of-11 from 3.

Andrew Wiggins was stellar, guiding the forge on both ends of the floor, as he posted 26 points and 13 rebounds, good for his second straight double-double. The outing also marked the first time all season that Wiggins led his Warriors in both points and boards.

Curry meanwhile, failed to hit a single 3-ball en route to 16 points, marking the first time in his playoff career (132 games prior to Monday) that he went without a trey, and snapping an NBA record 233-game streak.

And while his own struggles were shocking following a 43-point explosion in Game 4, Chris Broussard opined that Golden State's win itself wasn't surprising in the least.

In total contrast to his performance in Game 4, Stephen Curry couldn't buy a 3-pointer in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics.

"I'm not at all surprised [by Golden State's win]," Broussard said Tuesday on "First Things First."

"Before the series began, one of the reasons I said I was picking the Warriors is because unlike a banged-up Milwaukee or Miami, the Warriors have multiple scoring options."

"Klay Thompson last night, 21 points," he reflected.

"I don't know where this notion comes from that he's washed. His postseason numbers are the same as they've been his entire career! Wiggins is a legitimate 20-point scorer, he just doesn't have that No. 1 ego. He's willing to play a role and fit in, and he's phenomenal in Golden State. He's always had every single physical attribute you need to be a great defender on the wing, and that's what we're seeing him become. And then Jordan Poole, the fourth scorer on the team. He was big last night with the 3s."

