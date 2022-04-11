National Basketball Association Giannis, Jokić top list of NBA MVP candidates 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's regular season has concluded, which means it's time to start handing out some individual hardware.

This season's MVP race was filled with quality candidates, which could make it hard to decide who the winner should be, and who else should receive votes.

Luckily, FOX Sports' own Chris Broussard revealed his MVP ballot on Monday's episode of "First Things First."

Giannis, Luka, & Jokić make Chris Broussard's MVP ballot Chris Broussard reveals his official MVP ballot, featuring: Suns guard Devin Booker, Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, 76ers center Joel Embiid and Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Take a look at his ballot below.

5. Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns

Stats: 26.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.8 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "Best player on the team with the best record by a mile. Great season by D-Book, he deserves to be on the ballot. We'll see if he is finally."

4. Luka Dončić, SG, Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 28.4 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 8.7 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "He's higher on my ballot, he might not be on a lot of ballots. I'm giving Luka a lot of love. He's been great, carried that Mavericks team, they do have great defense. I think they've got a slightly better supporting cast than the guy I've got in third place."

3. Nikola Jokić, C, Denver Nuggets

Stats: 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "It looks like he is going to win for the second straight year. I voted for him last year, he's better this year, but I think the competition was better. But Jokić was fantastic. He became only the sixth player ever to lead his team in everything, points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. And he became the only player in history to get 2,000 total points, 1,000 total rebounds and 500 assists in a season."

2. Joel Embiid, C. Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 30.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 4.2 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "I think Embiid is the best center in the NBA. Embiid was my guy, he was leading up until like two weeks ago. He had a fantastic season, not only on the court, but he carried that team through the Ben Simmons saga off the court as well. Numbers are off the charts."

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 29.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG

Broussard's thoughts: "Look, again, the numbers are similar for these first three guys. But Giannis had MVP moments, and they came recently. When it's this tight, you're going to nitpick, and there will be small little things that will determine it."

