Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on his future with the Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on his future with the Milwaukee Bucks

Published Sep. 13, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is not certain. 

Rumors of the two-time MVP's discontent with the squad began to swirl following the Bucks' surprise first-round exit in the playoffs, in which they were drubbed by Miami four games to one. Antetokounmpo made headlines in the team's final postgame press conference when he berated a reporter who questioned whether Milwaukee's season was a failure.

Antetokounmpo's answer was no, but Milwaukee's brass showed a different disposition, abruptly firing head coach Mike Budenholzer in the days that followed. Thus began the speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo's future in Wisconsin. The "Greek Freak" answered some of those questions this week on "48 Minutes on Bleav," stating that for now, he's committed to the Bucks franchise.

"As long as we play," he said, "and we approach the game every single day the right way, and we all sacrifice for the common goal, I could see myself being a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career. But the moment I feel like people are not as committed as I am to get that golden thing in the bag, I am not.

"I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I'm a winner. ... If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien I have to take that better situation."

Milwaukee seems to be aware that the two-time MVP's "lifelong Buck" ideology is beginning to fade. Budenholzer's firing was purportedly approved by Antetokounmpo, and the squad recently signed his youngest brother Alex in early September. He was waived the same day, but is expected to rejoin Milwaukee's G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd.

Antetokounmpo has previously said winning isn't the only thing he's concerned about in his career, but it seems that if Milwaukee doesn't win soon, he could be searching for real estate elsewhere.

National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
