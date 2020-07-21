National Basketball Association Garnett 'trying' to buy T-Wolves 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How does “Kevin Garnett, part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves” sound? Well, anything is possible after news broke that current owner Glen Taylor is fielding offers, according reports.

On Tuesday, Spotico’s Scott Soshnick first reported Taylor’s decision to hire The Raine Group to explore selling the franchise.

From there, everything began to snowball. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski shed some additional light on the details of any deal, including Taylor requiring the team remain in Minnesota.

Then, Shams Charania, also of The Athletic, dropped the bomb most had been hoping for: KG is in the mix.

And now, the man known as The Big Ticket has all but confirmed he’s interested in making the jump to owning the T-Wolves, posting the following on his Instagram story:

Garnett played a whopping 21 seasons in the NBA, cutting his teeth with the Timberwolves in 1995-96.

He’d play 12 seasons in Minnesota, collecting 10 All-Star appearances and a 2003-04 league MVP award before departing to win a title (and many more accolades) in six seasons with the Boston Celtics.

After two forgettable years with the Brooklyn Nets, Garnett went home to ride out the twilight of his career with the T-Wolves for two seasons.

Garnett’s interest in purchasing the Timberwolves from Taylor, or more specifically, dealing with Taylor at all, is an abrupt turn from his comments just this past April.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher said he’s eager to see how everything plays out:

"We’re going to find out if Glen Taylor resents KG as much as KG resents Glen Taylor. I would chip in to make it happen if I was assured KG would be the owner representative. Just imagine KG in a Board of Governors meeting.

In all seriousness, it would do 10 times more for racial equality than anything that happens in Orlando over the next three months."

To Garnett's credit, he's already extended an olive branch to Taylor via Twitter.

Further details of others involved in Garnett’s bidding group aren’t readily available, but Soshnick reports Taylor is seeking at least $1.2 billion for the franchise. That number comes in under Forbes’ valuation at $1.38 billion.

Upon his retirement in 2016, Garnett left fans with an optimistic, if not slightly ominous, thank-you message:

Garnett told viewers to “stay tuned,” and apparently, he wasn’t kidding.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.