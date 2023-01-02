National Basketball Association Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in Cavaliers win over Bulls 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points -- equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night.

It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had 81 points against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Mitchell scored 13 points in the extra session after forcing OT by grabbing his own intentionally missed free throw and making a circus-shot with 3 seconds left, tying the game at 130-all and breaking the Cavaliers record with 58 points.

Mitchell becomes just the 12th player to score 70 in a game. He also had a career-high tying 11 assists and eight rebounds in 50 minutes, setting career highs with 20 free throws made and 25 free throws attempted.

The Central Division foes met for the second time in three days. Cleveland was the 103-102 winner at United Center on Dec. 31.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more