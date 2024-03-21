National Basketball Association
DeMar DeRozan, Dillon Brooks ejected from game after on-court scuffle in Houston
DeMar DeRozan, Dillon Brooks ejected from game after on-court scuffle in Houston

Published Mar. 21, 2024 10:47 p.m. ET

DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after being involved in an on-court scrum, in Thursday' night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

With 6:02 remaining in the third quarter and the Rockets leading 84-75, Jalen Green was bringing the ball up the court when DeRozan came off a screen and hip-checked him, which sent Green down to the court in pain.

Brooks took exception and immediately approached DeRozan, who had his back turned to him. DeRozan turned and looked to have elbowed Brooks in the chin, which caused the two to lock arms. This caused teammates to try and break it up.

The scrum grew with team staff and security attempting to intervene. Torrey Craig got involved and he and Brooks fell to the ground after tripping over a security guard who had fallen.

After the scrum had been cleared the foul and reviewed, the initial foul by DeRozan was ruled a flagrant foul 2, and he was ejected. Brooks was given a technical foul and ejected for his role.

Brooks left the game at the time with a team-leading 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Houston, while DeRozan exited with 16 points on just 4-of-15 shooting in 23 minutes.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

